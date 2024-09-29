The "S" in James Cameron's name ought to be replaced with a dollar sign. The director behind three of the four highest-grossing films of all time is money in the bank, even when his ambition is about to get the best of him. However, the awe-inspiring spectacle of Titanic and Avatar comes at a price, with the budget of 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water running as high as $350-$460 million. Still, despite the public skepticism of his mammoth production, the checks will always clear for Cameron. Considering his overwhelming success, it's hard to imagine that he will ever return to making intimate, lower-budget movies. In fairness, Cameron has little experience working on a smaller scale. Even back in 1994, The Terminator director was breaking financial records with True Lies, a relatively quaint film by Cameron's standards that was the most costly movie of all time upon release.

James Cameron Has Never Sold Short When Making Movies

With his breakout film, The Terminator, the legend of James Cameron was born. His following films, Aliens and The Abyss, were major Hollywood events to varying degrees of success. It wasn't until Cameron's sequel to the 1984 film, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, that the writer-director became a household name. Whatever he was attached to following the groundbreaking blockbuster was sure to draw the widest audience possible. The bold visionary took a slight left turn in the aftermath of the overwhelming critical and commercial success of T2. Not only was True Lies a remake of the French comedy, La Totale! (The Jackpot!), but it was also his first venture outside of science fiction. Cameron, known for his sincerity, took a crack at making a sardonic, tongue-in-cheek action-comedy. Reuniting with Arnold Schwarzenegger, True Lies follows a secret international spy, Harry Tasker (Schwarzenegger), who suspects that his wife, Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis), has an adulterous second life of her own. His paranoia eventually gets him and his wife entangled in a dangerous terrorist conspiracy involving the smuggling of nuclear weapons.

Because True Lies is set in a contemporary setting, not on a luxury cruise ship in 1912 or Pandora, the film feels oddly grounded for a James Cameron movie. The events in the film are absurdly heightened, but they could feasibly take place in our world. While there wasn't one cybernetic machine under human tissue in sight, it still managed to be more expensive than Terminator 2, or any film for that matter. True Lies was the first film to have a $100 million budget. Not long after, Cameron would break his own record with Titanic's doubled budget of $200 million. This high price tag is evident on screen, with action sequences ranging from horse chases inside a mall to air-to-air combat. Cameron's eye for fluid action choreography and spectacle is alive and well in each explosive shootout and thrilling espionage sequence. The opening spy sequence alone, which riffs on James Bond, likely cost upwards of $10 million. Not to mention, James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger, both off the heels of a colossal success in Terminator 2, likely received a healthy salary. In the end, True Lies performed well enough to make a profit, grossing $365 million worldwide.

How Does 'True Lies' Budget Compare to Hollywood Budgets of Today?

In 1994, $100 million was an enormous and risky financial investment, even with sure hands in Cameron and Schwarzenegger. Nowadays, one hundred million dollars might as well be one hundred dollars for major studios. As of 2024, the most expensive movie ever produced is Star Wars: The Force Awakens with a whopping $533 million production budget (production costs are not always the most reliable information, as studios tend to keep them under wraps). True Lies currently sits as the 476th most costly budget. To highlight the inflation of film budgets in the last 30 years, Little Fockers, the third installment in the Meet the Parents comedy series, has the same budget as a James Cameron action blockbuster. The discussion around the inordinately high production costs in Hollywood is tied into the omnipresent concerns regarding box office revenue failing to match the studio's investment and the lack of artistic variety at a mainstream level. Generally speaking, studios would rather invest in one $200 million four-quadrant vehicle than five $40 million films for five different audiences.

The drastic alterations to the film industry are evident in various ways, but the one constant is that James Cameron continues to direct grand, audacious, and expensive movies. The major studios, worth millions of dollars and backed by investors with additional millions, are hardly sweating anything, but it would be ideal for their weighty investments to show on the screen. With Cameron, he makes every dollar count. Even with the relatively grounded scope of True Lies, he capitalizes on the power of movie magic and virtuosic spectacle.

True Lies

Secretly a spy but thought by his family to be a dull salesman, Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is tracking down nuclear missiles in the possession of Islamic jihadist Aziz (Art Malik). Harry's mission is complicated when he realizes his neglected wife, Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis), is contemplating an affair with Simon (Bill Paxton), a used-car salesman who claims he's a spy. When Aziz kidnaps Harry and Helen, the secret agent must save the world and patch up his marriage at the same time. Release Date July 15, 1994 Director James Cameron Cast Tom Arnold , Eliza Dushku , Bill Paxton , Arnold Schwarzenegger , jamie lee curtis Runtime 141 minutes Writers James Cameron Budget $115 million Expand

