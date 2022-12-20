Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water

Over the last few weeks, I’ve revisited Avatar for the first time since its original theatrical release, and I’ve found myself in awe of James Cameron’s long-in-development sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. I’ve gone from Avatar doubter to excited about revisiting the planet of Pandora every two years with new stories, lands, and characters. Cameron has won me over, and finally made me intrigued by this lush world, and I have so many questions about the Na’vi, Pandora and the immense universe that Cameron has placed before us.

But I feel like so many of my questions could be answered relatively easily if James Cameron just explained to me how the Na’vi have sex.

Now I know what you're thinking, and no, I’m not some creep who wants to watch this happen. I’m not Na’vi-curious. I don’t need to see Jake Sully and Neytiri getting it on. But after these two films, it seems more and more apparent that Cameron needs to explain how the Na’vi have sex. At this point, it seems essential to some of the questions being raised, and you know damn well that in all the decades that Cameron has been putting this story together, you know he has an answer about the sexual situation of these big blue creatures.

The First Avatar's Deleted Scene

We know Cameron has thought about this because he filmed a sex scene between Jake and Neytiri for the first Avatar, which was ultimately cut. In the theatrical release of Avatar, Jake and Neytiri share a moment of intimacy before the film cuts to the next day. In the deleted scene on the extended version, Jake and Neytiri connect their braids before the intimacy, implying that uniting in this way is key to their sexual experience.

All right, so this raises my first two questions. One, is that how the Na’vi reproduce?? Because that would be all fine and well if the Na’vi also weren't sticking their braid to every animal and tree that they see. If that's how sex happens, then what are they doing to all this other wildlife? WHAT IS GOING ON?? This leads to my second question: if this is their source of reproduction, why are they wearing loincloths? What would be the purpose? I won’t even get into the unwanted bathroom questions that have just attacked my mind like Colonel Quaritch going after a giant tree.

This also implies a fairly conservative view of sexuality. As we learn from when Sully bonds with his ikran, uniting spirit bonds is a connection that lasts for a lifetime. If the same is true of sex between the Na’vi, that means once a Na’vi has mated once, that’s it. You’re done. You find a Na’vi and that’s all there is to it. Is sexuality completely non-recreational on Pandora? Is it even possible to fall out of love with someone after sex with them? See, you weirdos, my questions revolve around the heart, not just around what they do with dem braids!

The Way of Water Begs Even More Na'vi Questions

None of this really mattered after Avatar, but as we get into The Way of Water, it actually does seem somewhat essential to what Cameron is setting up. Early on, we learn that Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), the adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri, was born from the avatar shell of Dr. Grace Augustine (also Weaver). Some characters joke that the father could be Dr. Norm Spellman (Joel David Moore), a xenoanthropologist who had a much larger part in the first film.

To be fair, my assumption is that the birth of Kiri will revolve around some sort of immaculate conception, that Dr. Grace Augustine had such a connection with the Great Mother (known as Eywa) that even after her death, part of her could live on in Kiri. This is a world where an unobtainable substance is literally called unobtanium. A place where anyone can come back to life, as long as their memories are put into another avatar, and where space whales contain a substance that will stop the aging process completely. It seems pretty likely that virgin birth could also be entirely possible.

OK, but…what if it isn’t? We’re already in the dark about how Na’vi sex works, but add in the complications of avatar sex and I have even more questions. If Dr. Augustine was pregnant at the time of her death, could the avatar continue the process of her pregnancy? Is pregnancy different for avatar than it is for Na’vi? Can a human procreate with a Na’vi, or is that taboo? Again, I’m just asking the questions that the movie is leaving on the table, especially considering that Cameron is setting up that the human known as Spider (Jack Champion) and Kiri have a crush on each other.

James Cameron, You Owe Us Answers

Here’s the thing: at some point, Cameron is going to have to explore these questions, otherwise—as I’ve unfortunately proven—more unusual and, quite frankly, disturbing questions will be raised that he probably doesn’t want to answer. I’m sure if I dug far enough into the darkest parts of the internet, I could find solutions in the many supplementary materials that at least enlighten some of the questions I have. But frankly, writing this article itself has probably done irreparable damage to my Google search history that I will never recover from. Yet even if this material does exist somewhere, that’s irrelevant, since most people are going to stick to the movies and not go down this disturbing rabbit hole of answers. Once again, I maintain that James Cameron has to explain how sex works for the Na’vi. It's becoming essential to the narrative in a way that he probably wants to ignore.

In an odd way, it's almost as if Cameron wants to keep this fantasy world pure in a way that he hasn't been concerned about in his past work. Sarah Connor and Kyle Reese having sex is key to the story of The Terminator franchise, while sex is a major component of both True Lies and Titanic. In an interview with Playboy around the release of Avatar, Cameron made it clear that our sexual interests were key to the creation of the Na’vi people, saying about Neytiri that guys “won’t be able to control themselves,” and that “they will have actual lust for a character that consists of pixels of ones and zeroes. Also speaking about Neytiri, Cameron continued, saying, “Right from the beginning I said, ‘She's got to have tits,’ even though that makes no sense because her race, the Na’vi, aren’t placental mammals.”

At this point, it seems as though two things are clear in Cameron’s mind: the Na’vi were made—according to him—to be so unbearably sexy that young male viewers wouldn't be able to control themselves; and also, he wants to avoid actual Na’vi sex as much as humanly possible. With several teenagers now part of the main cast of the Avatar world, it’s about time they start to learn about the birds and the bees (or the birds and the banshees?). If Cameron wants us to stop letting our minds wander around this unique world he’s presented before us, he needs to sit us down and explain to us how the Na’vi get it on as well. I mean, hell, the reported name for the third Avatar film is supposedly Avatar: The Seed Bearer. C’mon, Cameron, it’s time to give us down low on getting down and dirty.

