Director James Cameron kind of takes a while to make his movies, with significant gaps between them. But that's okay because his movies are always brilliant, and usually display some sort of scientific advancement that Cameron introduced to the world of film via his interest in inventions and engineering. He has been responsible for a number of blockbuster hits, many of them in the sci-fi genre to suit his style and personal interests.

With these movies come a slew of memorable characters, who are all unique in their own individual ways. Each of these characters has the classic James Cameron flair written into them, which, more often than not, enriches the worlds of the films that they appear in. These are the best characters in James Cameron's movies, who have left lasting impressions on fans of his works.

10 Rose Dawson (Kate Winslet)

'Titanic' (1997)

If there's one thing James Cameron is known for other than his various scientific innovations, it's his strong female protagonists. Women have been the primary focus of many of his films, including the 1997 disaster-romance film Titanic. The movie is about a rich girl named Rose (Kate Winslet), whose family isn't really all that caring towards her and who has been betrothed to a man that she doesn't like in the slightest. While on the doomed ocean liner, the RMS TItanic, Rose meets Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), a poor man whom she falls in love with.

Rose is initially all about being prim and proper, and is very uptight about maintaining standards in high society, even though this life makes her deeply unhappy. As the film goes on, Rose learns to let loose and live for herself, as Jack wants her to. Eventually, she learns to stand up to her jerk of a fiancé, deciding to leave her family, take the name of her one true love, and pave her own way forward. Rose can be whiny at times, but it's great to see her come into her own.

9 Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger)

'True Lies' (1994)

Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is the protagonist of the 1994 action-comedy flick True Lies, which is a pretty good movie but is nothing as technologically amazing as many of the films Cameron is known for. He and his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) are going through something of a midlife crisis, with him wishing for a normal life away from his duty as a spy, and her wishing for some extra adventure or great crusade in life.

Even with this familial turmoil, Harry keeps his priorities in check, focusing mainly on his mission, putting off his marriage problems until later for the sake of the world. He's not super different from many of the 80s and 90s tough guy action heroes that Arnie plays, but come on, it's Arnie. What's not to love? Ultimately though, Schwarzenegger's role, and this movie, are far from the most memorable in James Cameron's repertoire, even if they are both perfectly fine and not at all terrible.

8 John Connor (Edward Furlong, et al.)

'Terminator' Series (1984-2019)

John Connor (Edward Furlong) is just a smart-mouthed kid when he first appears in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Right off the bat, he establishes himself as an extremely unlikable presence due to his mistreatment of his parents, overall rebellious attitude, and blatant rudeness to pretty much everyone he meets. However, when a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from the future comes to protect him in order to secure his future as leader of the resistance, John begins to listen and understand what's right.

He's more likable in the later films following the second, none of which were directed by Cameron, but is still kind of a fun presence in T2, even if he can be kind of a brat. His personality as a child is really repulsive, but John Connor's place in the world of Terminator is monumentally important. He manages to pull off some pretty monumental feats that a kid of his age would never be able to do, emphasizing his place in the universe as a sort of savior.

7 Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio)

'Titanic' (1997)