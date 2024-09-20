The director of three of the four-highest grossing movies of all-time has some strong words for his biggest haters. During a recent interview with Empire Magazine, James Cameron was asked what he would say to those who criticize the scripts and dialogue in his films. Cameron has proven himself more than capable of directing major Hollywood hits, with both Avatar and the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as Titanic, being three of the highest-grossing movies ever (the other being Avengers: Endgame).

However, some dialogue in his films has been criticized, especially of late, such as the use of the word "bro" so many times in the recent Avatar sequel. When asked what Cameron would say to those who would call his scripts "cringeworthy," particularly the original Terminator, the legendary director had this to say:

"I don't think of it as some Holy Grail, that's for sure. I look at it now and there are parts of it that are pretty cringeworthy, and parts of it that are like, 'Yeah, we did pretty well for the resources we had available.' Just the production value, you know? I don't cringe on any of the dialogue, but I have a lower cringe factor than, apparently, a lot of people do around the dialogue that I write. You know what? Let me see your three-out-of-the-four-highest-grossing films — then we'll talk about dialogue effectiveness."

While Cameron does acknowledge that his scripts do have some moments that could be considered "cringeworthy", it's hard to argue with the results. As hard as it is to even get a movie made in the first place, it's much more difficult to make a major blockbuster on a high budget that earns back that budget and gets into the green. Cameron has done that several times, with some of the biggest franchises ever, and proven himself one of the most successful directors ever, if not the most successful. Everyone measures success differently. If you measure it by Academy Award wins, his only three have come on Titanic, but if you measure it by box office success, he is undoubtedly the greatest director of all-time, and it isn't particularly close.

James Cameron Is a Franchise Titan

Close

The Terminator kicked off James Cameron's career in 1984, and his work directing the Alien sequel after Ridley Scott launched the franchise in 1979 took him to another level of stardom. Cameron then worked on the Terminator sequel, Judgment Day, before helming Titanic, and then 12 years later, he directed Avatar, which is still the highest-grossing movie of all-time, to this day. Cameron has not directed a non-Avatar project since 2005, and his work leading the many Pandoran sequels will likely keep him busy for at least the next 10 years.

James Cameron's next project will be Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is currently slated for release on December 19, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+.

