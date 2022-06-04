Canadian filmmaker James Cameron has made a name as a perfectionist when it comes to movies. His technical prowess is brilliant, he knows how to tell a story, construct and shoot action, and set pieces, and his visual aesthetic and art design help create and bring imaginative worlds to life.

He is an acknowledged master of the craft, pushing boundaries and tech to new frontiers for his films. For all that, he has only directed eight feature films, not including his documentary work. Each one is a masterpiece in its own way, and any ranking is purely subjective, but here we're looking at balancing technical prowess with an engaging story.

'Piranha II: The Spawning' (1981)

One of the directors to come up under Roger Corman, Cameron learned to make the most of his budget and special effects, inspiring ways to tell his story. While he had disowned this film for some time, Cameron acknowledges that it was his debut, and there are glimpses of what the director would become.

Arguably a loose sequel to the Joe Dante directed Piranha, the film featured mutated piranha that could now fly and starred Lance Henriksen. The film shoot must have been a struggle for a burgeoning filmmaker who expected to have control over every aspect of the production. Language problems, and lack of access to dailies, must have been maddening, and the film, while a cult classic, is far from a winner.

'Avatar' (2009)

With a passion, Cameron brought Avatar to the screen in 2009. A technological spectacle, it was essential for 3D big-screen viewing for moviegoers. With fantastic motion capture and computer-created images, characters, and environments, it was a film everyone was talking about, but how many could remember the plot?

The story is what brings Avatar down. It's a retread of countless white savior stories married with an ecological message. The lack of an engaging story is disappointing as Cameron's films feel so few and far between that fans got excited about this entry. There was a measure of disappointment, even among his faithful.

'True Lies' (1994)

Pairing for the third time with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cameron delivered a fantastic action-comedy that let each member of the hero cast shine in both funny and tense moments. Jamie Lee Curtis shines, Tom Arnold manages to steal scenes from Arnold, and you believe the strained relationship between the husband-wife duo that is Arnold and Curtis. Throw in Bill Paxton as a used car salesman playing spy, and you have a sure winner, right?

It's a gorgeous film; the action beats are spectacular, and the technical work is outstanding, but the story has not aged well. It plays a little more racist than audiences thought when they first saw it in 1994. This could explain why its release to Blu-ray in North America has been such a struggle, though Cameron has cited personal reasons for not releasing it.

'Titanic' (1997)

With incredible special effects and a balanced story rife with romance, Titanic plays like an old-school Hollywood film. While it may play for the romantics, and the ship's actual sinking is a tense, heartbreaking sequence, the story's more melodramatic aspects overshadow the film's actual events. Then there's the whole drama about whether or not Jack could have fit on the floating door with Rose.

Titanic is a stunning achievement and was nominated for fourteen Academy Awards and went home with eleven of them. It's an event film for the romantics, but it's not the best Cameron had to offer. As he progressed with technology, he seemed less concerned with telling an engaging story.

'The Terminator' (1984)

This is where Cameron begins to show who he is. The special effects are top-notch, with many holding up to today's standards. There's a fascinating time travel story that places Sarah Connor, played by Linda Hamilton, in the middle of a battle for the survival of humanity as she is hunted by Schwarzenegger's robotic T-800 and protected by soldier-from-the-future Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn).

Tightly paced action sequences, sharp dialogue, and crisp, stylistic storytelling combine with stunning production design and a driving score by Brad Fiedel into a film that turned Cameron into a household name: Arnold shot to stardom, also featuring the likes of Lance Henriksen, Paul Winfield, and, as always, Bill Paxton, The Terminator remains one of those perfect science fiction films.

'The Abyss' (1989)

With a grueling production schedule and shooting in the largest ever water tank, The Abyss is a white-knuckle thrill ride with some of the most powerful moments Cameron has put to film. Grounded with a performance by Ed Harris, a group of underwater oil workers is given a new directive by the government to aid a Navy Seal team, led by Michael Biehn, to assist in the recovery of a sunken sub. Unfortunately, they are not alone down there, and they may be very close to a first contact scenario.

With claustrophobic cinematography, the film truly gets to stretch its legs in the director's cut, but its dénouement may be a little sugary sweet following the tense, heart-pounding climax. The film is an incredible watch until it stumbles a bit in the final act. The production and the behind-the-scenes work that brought this film to life make it a favorite for many Cameron fans and may, in fact, be the director's most personal work.

'Aliens' (1986)

Arguably the perfect sequel and ranked amongst the best in the series, Aliens takes the horror of 1979's Alien and turns it into an all-out war film as Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley confronts the xenomorph yet again. This time accompanied by a platoon of space marines, featuring Bill Paxton, Michael Biehn, and Lance Henriksen. Filled with themes of motherhood, parenting, and combat, Cameron balances the story and effects, expanding on the universe created in the first film turning the entire universe into a dark and frightening place where trust is hard to find, corporations are as evil as the xenomorphs, and a pulse rifle can be your best friend.

James Horner, who would also score Titanic, delivers a powerful percussion-driven score that perfectly underlines the production, the character beats and set pieces. The entire world is so well-realized that it not only stands the test of time, it has gotten better. Aliens remains relevant, action-packed, and thrilling: seek the director's cut if you want the full experience.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Reuniting with Schwarzenegger and Hamilton, not to mention composer Brad Fiedel, T2 blazed onto screens in the summer of 1991, and took everything from the first film, story, effects, and action beats and turned them up to eleven. What Cameron delivers with Terminator 2 is a powerful, thoughtful, and action-packed film that shows a director who can perfectly balance his story and his effects.

The technological wizardry on display throughout the film is balanced easily with the performances of the film's stars. All of it combines to elevate the film to a higher status than the original film. The director's cut layers out several characters and develops the relationship between Sarah, the T-800, and John Conner (played by Edward Furlong) even further. Much like Aliens and The Abyss, which preceded it, Terminator 2: Judgement Day is a near-perfect film and is arguably Cameron's best.

