James Cameron's extensive career has spanned decades. He is known for incorporating innovative technology throughout his movies to tell expansive stories. Cameron's movies also cross several genres. One thing that Cameron's movies have in common is their ability to incorporate action sequences to enhance the stories being told. Cameron uses technology to enhance the action sequences and make them breathtaking.

Some of Cameron's movies, like Ghosts of the Abyss, focus on practical action to tell a true story. Other movies, like The Terminator, are set against a massive backdrop of an apocalyptic wasteland and feature characters taking massive risks to save themselves and their loved ones. Each of these movies feature compelling storylines that are underlined by thrilling action sequences. These stories are ultimately tied together by characters who bring the action to life.

Close

10 'Piranha II: The Spawning' (1982)

Starring Tricia O'Neil, Lance Henriksen, Steve Marachuk

Image via Saturn International Pictures

Piranha II: The Spawning is considered to be Cameron's directorial debut, although he disavowed the project for many years. The story follows a coastal town that is being terrorized by vicious marine animals. As members of the town are increasingly victimized by piranha that have developed the ability to fly, they have to solve the mystery of how these fish have evolved so fast. A sunken ship is ground zero for the chaos.

Like the overall story, the action in Piranha II: The Spawning is fairly cheesy. The fact that the story of Piranha II: The Spawning is so unserious makes it difficult to take any of the horror action seriously. In a lot of ways, the action in this movie is actually quite funny, getting progressively wilder as the movie goes on. The sunken ship's ultimate destruction is a picture-perfect climax to this fun and zany story.

9 'Ghosts of the Abyss' (2003)

Narrated by Bill Paxton

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Ghosts of the Abyss is Cameron's documentary follow-up to Titanic. Cameron joined a group of scientists who took a deep submersible vessel to the ocean floor to explore the wreck of the Titanic. The researchers obtained new footage of the wreck, and reconstructed some of the ship's structure. Bill Paxton narrates the documentary after playing a minor role in Titanic. The crew heard about the events of 9/11 while on the expedition.

Throughout Ghosts of the Abyss, Cameron emphasizes the practical skill such expeditions take. Even though much of the documentary takes place inside the submersible, Cameron effectively builds tension and story through this real-time action. The action in Ghosts of the Abyss is raw, which makes it engaging to watch. Ultimately, this movie is an example of Cameron's ability to showcase real-world action and tell a compelling, true story.

8 'The Abyss' (1989)

Starring Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantino, Michael Biehn

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Abyss is a sci-fi thriller that follows the sinking of a submarine after they have an encounter with a UFO. When a recovery team is dispatched to investigate, they have to work with a Soviet crew and oil rig workers to find the truth about what happened. Along the way, they find inexplicable events that make them question their own collective sanity. The movie stars Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and Michael Biehn.

The Abyss is another example of Cameron's ability to use water as a venue for engaging action. The movie combines submarine action with action that revolves around aliens. There is a lot of practical action that takes place on the submersible, in particular, that makes the entire story more intense. The Abyss's action builds tension throughout the story and adds to the mystery as it unfolds. The action underscores what is at stake for this team as they confront the unknown.

The Abyss Release Date August 9, 1989 Director James Cameron Cast Ed Harris , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Michael Biehn , Leo Burmester , Todd Graff , John Bedford Lloyd Runtime 140 minutes

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

7 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver

Image via 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water is the follow-up to Cameron's Avatar. The story takes place 16 years after the events of Avatar and follows James (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their family. Avatar: The Way of Water shows the Na'vi facing new challenges and new threats to their way of life. The story sets up the future of this franchise, which is going to include a third entry, and possibly a fourth and fifth.

Like its predecessor, Avatar: the Way of Water features compelling CGI action. This action is used to showcase the core messaging of the movie, including the importance of fighting to preserve the environment. The fact that this environment is so enhanced makes the action that much more dramatic. The fact that characters are played so earnestly against this fantasy backdrop only makes the action more impressive.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

6 'Avatar' (2009)

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver

Image via 20th Century Fox

Avatar is Cameron's epic sci-fi drama that was a highlight of the early 2000s. The story is set in the early 22nd century and spotlights the fictional moon of Pandora that is being colonized by humans. This colonization and expansion of a mining operation threatens the indigenous Na'vi tribe. Avatar is a meditation on the importance of ecological preservation and the damage that resource extraction causes, through a fictional lens.

Avatar made full use of the technology of the early 2000s to tell its story. In particular, Cameron uses this technology to create an epic final battle that succeeds in showcasing the stakes that the movie established. This epic final battle showcases how interconnected the world of the Na'vi is, and how critical its preservation is to this story. Ultimately, this action serves as a way to demonstrate just how powerful the natural world is and how it is no match for human industrialization.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

5 'True Lies' (1994)

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bill Paxton

Image via 20th Century Fox

True Lies combines action and humor in a story about a secret agent who hides his identity from his wife until he is outed on a mission. Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Harry Tasker, who lives a double life as a secret agent for a counterterrorism organization. His wife, Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis) and daughter Dana (Eliza Dushku) think he is a computer salesman. Helen eventually becomes caught up in the secret agent life after getting caught up in a mission.

True Lies showcases Cameron's ability to direct breathtaking action sequences tinged with comedy. There is one sequence in particular that involves Harry and a helicopter, which summarizes how willing this character is to take major risks. This scene shows how wild the action in this movie can get, while remaining unusually grounded. True Lies shows its heart through its action sequences, as so much of it features Harry protecting or rescuing his family.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

4 'Aliens' (1986)

Starring Sigourney Weaver, Bill Paxton, Carrie Henn

Image via 20th Century Studios

Aliens is the sequel to Alien, and features the return of Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley. After Ripley survives an alien attack on her ship, Nostromo, she is rescued and re-integrated into society, although her employer does not believe the details of the alien attack. Marines later investigate a seemingly abandoned colony, and are brutally attacked after being lulled into a false sense of security and thinking that they are alone.

As a whole, The Alien franchise is a mediation on the human condition, and the use of action simply underlines this message. The use of tension in Aliens makes the action that much more thrilling. In particular, Ripley's actions during the colony rescue highlight what an action hero she is. The way Ripley takes charge during the rescue and in other action scenes highlight what an incredible leader she is and establishes her as an unforgettable protagonist.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

3 'Titanic' (1997)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Bill Paxton

Image via 20th Century Studios

Titanic tells the story of fictional characters on board the real ship that sank in 1912. Titanic portrays a fictional romance set against the backdrop of a real-life tragedy. Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack's (Leonardo DiCaprio) doomed love story is compelling, in part because they are from completely different backgrounds, and fall in love under tragic circumstances. The action in the Titanic revolves around the sinking itself.

What makes the action of Titanic so compelling is that it is so raw. The sinking itself is horrifying to watch, and it is clear that Cameron and the entire team behind the movie put in a lot of research to ensure authenticity. The sinking is so effective because even though most viewers will know how the story ends, the tension remains palpable. The tragedy of the story is underscored by the fact that, in the face of this massive action sequence, there is a heartbreaking sense of helplessness.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

2 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong

Image via TriStar Pictures

Terminator 2: Judgement Day is regarded as one of the best entries in the Terminator franchise. An evil version of artificial intelligence, Skynet, sends a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) back to the year 1995 to kill John Connor (Edward Furlong), the future leader of a resistance movement, as a child. The resistance returns a less advanced model of a Terminator to protect John from Skynet. John, his mother Sarah (Linda Hamilton) and the protective Terminator are tasked with protecting the future of humanity.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day blends practical action sequences with advanced effects for the time in which it was filmed. This commitment to making use of both of these mediums makes the overall story more grounded. Each massive action sequence in this movie furthers the goal of the characters, which is to ensure humanity's survival. These deeply human stakes make the action even more epic.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

1 'The Terminator' (1984)

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn

Image via MGM

Arnold Schwarzenegger kicks off The Terminator franchise as a robotic assassin sent from the twenty-first century to kill Sarah Connor, whose son will save humanity in the future. In addition to being a commentary on the perils of artificial intelligence, The Terminator makes use of a lot of action to tell a deeply human story about a family having to confront their own destiny. The first entry in the franchise is filled with memorable quotes, characters, and a story to invest in.

The action featured in The Terminator is as poignant as it is dramatic. Watching the Terminator himself easily destroy his enemies highlights how powerful he is, and what a threat he can be to anyone he considers an adversary. Each scene where the Terminator is showcasing his prowess builds the action to a crescendo and gives him the opportunity to show how powerful he is. The Terminator's action scenes also subvert a lot of expectations by consistently increasing the stakes.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

NEXT: The 10 Worst Movies of 2024 So Far, According to Letterboxd