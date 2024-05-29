James Cameron is one of those rare filmmakers that doesn't really need any kind of an introduction. The king of the box office, the one everybody knows damn well not to bet against, Cameron has turned a profit with ever major release, despite frequently breaking all-time records for film budgets as well. He's of course best known as a king of provocative sci-fi and heart-pounding action, but Cameron is no slouch when it comes to drama and even romance. Often he's quite profound with these things, frankly.

Cameron's most underrated qualities have always been his screenwriting, and his willingness to trust whether a massive movie lives or dies on the back of great actors and performances. For someone who's garnered a reputation for being laser-focused and hardly cuddly on-set, he's a master of cultivating warm and tender human emotion on-screen, and his films are often as strikingly heartfelt as they are technologically innovative. These are his best and most romantic love stories, ranked.

5 'True Lies' (1994)

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis and Bill Paxton

All things considered, True Lies is easily one of the best action movies of the '90s; it's a testament to Cameron's prowess that it generally ranks near the bottom of the filmmaker's canon. Three years after the not-at-all romantic T2 gave Arnold Schwarzenegger the biggest and most iconic hit of his career, he starred in this lighter, still enormously budgeted action rom-com about a family man living a double life as a super spy. The budget here actually set a record for the time, the first to cross $100 million (a mere three years later, Cameron would double that with the risky, career-defining Titanic.

Jamie Lee Curtis' acting abilities have, fortunately, long been appreciated, ever since she effortlessly earned audiences' sympathy as the resourceful, intelligent heroine in Halloween. Schwarzenegger's are often underrated or overshadowed by his sheer star power and legacy; when he's well cast his physicality and charisma are simply unmatched. There's a chemistry with Curtis, who's just flat-out damn incredible here as Helen, long-faithful but repressed wife and mother. Around halfway through the movie, Helen is interrogated and lets loose her desire to "feel alive"... to do "something outrageous." Curtis' performance here (Golden Globe-winning, robbed of an Oscar nod) will make you feel all kinds of feelings you're not used to feeling in movies where things go boom. There really is a lot of genuinely interesting, funny and tender human drama going on in True Lies to match the absolutely astonishing action sequences (the final half hour here, much of it in the air, is still jaw-dropping).

4 'Avatar' (2009)

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver

Sometimes when movies become unbelievably successful, it's kind of easy and en vogue to rip on them or to maybe undersell them a bit in hindsight. Add to that the simple truth that James Cameron embraces corniness, and it's easy to see why movies like Titanic and Avatar (which have both held the distinction of highest-grossing movie ever made) are sometimes the butt of jokes these days. This story of a human soldier (Sam Worthington) who falls for the way of the alien Na'vi, especially warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), is often pure visual storytelling, from the envelope-pushing battles to the entrancing sequence where the flora and fauna of Pandora make clear Sully and Neytiri are destined to mate. Corniness is often intertwined with sincerity, which is something international audiences can connect to pretty easily; it's hard to overstate how spellbinding Avatar is, especially when seen on the biggest screen and in Cameron's preferred 3D.

Enormously successful follow-up The Way of Water focuses very little on the already-established romance, but it deserves more credit than it gets for fleshing out the marriage and family unit of Neytiri and Jake. Most notably, The Way of Water ends on a note no other movie that's grossed $2 billion has ended on: the death of a child. There's a lot of universally potent material here beyond the action sequences that contributed to this series' record-obliterating theatrical run.

3 'The Abyss' (1989)

Starring Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantino and Michael Biehn

Cameron's single most water-logged motion picture had one of the most infamously arduous and perilous productions ever. The demands of the actors and overall conditions tested the limits of cast and crew in no uncertain terms. The technically adroit deep-sea thriller (it only really becomes a sci-fi movie near its conclusion) reflects the tough production: it's intense, a little chilly and distant, but not without memorable human drama. Ed Harris stars as a deep sea driller who's caught by surprise when his estranged wife and fellow engineer (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantino) joins a team of Navy SEALs in a recovery and exploration mission under his jurisdiction.

An excellent Mastrantino continues a long tradition of striking female protagonists in the Cameron canon. Early in the film, subordinates call the tough-as-nails boss "queen b**** of the universe"... but we the audience actually sympathize quite a bit with the woman operating in a man's world, especially through an arc that makes her more courageous, selfless, and feeling. The Abyss is better in every conceivable way in its 171-minute extended cut, to the point that there's really no reason for the theatrical cut to exist or keep getting re-released. In the longer cut, we get more content that ties the events to rising Cold War tensions, in addition to more scenes of two fine actors working through their characters' relatable baggage. Most importantly, it's their selfless romantic connection that inspires the curious N.T.I.s (Non-Terrestrial Intelligence) to spare Earth despite their concern and disillusionment with international violence and the escalation of the Cold War. The three-hour cut of The Abyss is a completely different movie, a great movie.

2 'The Terminator' (1984)

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Michael Biehn

It's pretty damn obvious what Cameron's best romantic movie is, but it's also really important to credit The Terminator for pulling off a flawless, even thought-provoking paradox of a love story in the middle of a genre film that blends sci-fi, action, thriller, even horror and slasher. In the movie that put Cameron on the map (he also made some of Piranha II: The Spawning, and we don't need to talk about that) a human named Kyle Reese is sent back in time to protect Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) from the android (Schwarzenegger) sent to murder her.

Sarah's son, future resistance leader John Connor, is the one who sent Kyle back; our noodle gets baked when Kyle turns out to be John's father. Cameron has said he originally had the idea for The Terminator after seeing an android hellbent on killing in his nightmares. The red-blooded genre elements are here and executed beautifully, but they can't overshadow a screenplay that's provocative scientifically and emotionally, and two romantic performances that are tender and beguiling. This is a genuinely perfect movie, when judged within the sci-fi/action genres or however the hell you want to judge it.

1 'Titanic' (1997)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Bill Paxton

In the years since it broke all-time box-office records, in the wake of a mean-spirited media blitz that insisted it would fail just like naysayers predicted of hyper-ambitious "Disney's folley" Snow White in the 1930s, it's been tempting to question just how romantic Titanic was intended to be from the jump. Early marketing ("Collide With Destiny") suggests an action film with romance in it, not necessarily the greatest love story ever told on film, which is certainly what Titanic ended up swinging for... and maybe even achieved. Box-office receipts would certainly appear to suggest that. The epic about a spoiled but deeply unhappy socialite (Kate Winslet) who falls for a penniless artist (Leonardo DiCaprio) aboard the ill-fated "ship of dreams" struck a pop-culture cord to match its box-office gold in a way that's only comparable to a few films like, perhaps, Gone With the Wind and Star Wars.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more earnest, less cynical movie than Titanic: in fact, don't bother looking. No such thing exists. Your enjoyment of it will go as far as you're willing to go with it. Who cares if they both could have fit on the floating door? Jack died for Rose. Rose lived for Jack. The thunderous emotions of Titanic are all by design, and by the time Rose dies at peace in her sleep 84 years later, it's the rarest of things: a tragedy that uplifts. The intimate epic just might be the most extraordinary motion picture ever made.

