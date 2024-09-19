It's safe to say The Terminator franchise feels like it may have peaked some time ago. But if series creator James Cameron has his way, the glory days are set to return for the apocalyptic sci-fi saga. Cameron knocked it out of the park with Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but after that, things got messy as he stepped away from the franchise. Jonathan Mostow's Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines carried on without him, and Terminator Salvation (directed by McG) tried to shake things up by diving into the war with the machines as Christian Bale took on the mantle of John Connor.

Then came Terminator Genisys, which attempted to remix the series' greatest hits to fairly poor reception. Cameron boarded the franchise as a producer again as Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger returned for Terminator: Dark Fate, which was positioned as a direct sequel to T2, but it tanked. Still, Cameron’s not worried—he’s convinced the franchise isn’t dead yet and revealed to Empire Magazine that he knows exactly how to bring it back to life, and when Cameron talks, we should listen.

What Is James Cameron's 'Terminator' Plan?

“This is the moment when you jettison everything that is specific to the last 40 years of Terminator, but you live by those principles," said Cameron. For the director, that means the need to move beyond those original, and iconic, characters that fans have come to know and love throughout the years, to tell new stories within the alternate history where artificial intelligence defeated us. Cameron explained that the audiences were not as emotionally invested in those characters they didn't create themselves, and that they had to present new people with new stories for the audiences to get behind. He said:

“You get too inside it, and then you lose a new audience because the new audience care much less about that stuff than you think they do. That’s the danger, obviously, with Avatar as well, but I think we’ve proven that we have something for new audiences. You’ve got powerless main characters, essentially, fighting for their lives, who get no support from existing power structures, and have to circumvent them but somehow maintain a moral compass. And then you throw AI into the mix. Those principles are sound principles for storytelling today, right?”

Cameron reiterated his belief that the new films in the Terminator world would be thrilling for audiences but emphasized the need to move beyond what had come before it.

“So I have no doubt that subsequent Terminator films will not only be possible, but they’ll kick ass. But this is the moment where you jettison all the specific iconography.”

The director ended the interview with a tantalizing nugget of gold, adding that his ideas for Terminator were "more than a plan." For Terminator fans, the countdown to Judgment Day has begun, again. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Terminator. The original movie is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

