The director of two of the most revolutionary sci-fi films of all time has teased his return to the franchise. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day director James Cameron revealed he may not be done with the Terminator yet. It's been more than 20 years since the release of Terminator 2, and although Cameron hasn't directed a Terminator film since then, he is credited as a producer on Terminator: Dark Fate, the legacy sequel that brought back both Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger and was directed by Tim Miller. Cameron also has credit for the screenplay of Terminator: Dark Fate, which was also compiled by an ensemble of David Goyer, Justin Rhodes, Billy Ray, Charles Eglee, and Josh Friedman. When asked about what Terminator stuff he was working on, Cameron simply said, "It's totally classified. I don't want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively."

While this certainly doesn't reveal a ton of new information, it's also not a complete shutdown, which Cameron has never been afraid to do with reporters in the past. If he hadn't been involved in anything with the Terminator franchise, he would certainly have had no problem telling that to The Hollywood Reporter. Cameron also weighed in on the upcoming animated Terminator Zero project which is set to release on Netflix on August 29 and stars Timothy Olyphant, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rosario Dawson. Cameron mentioned how he's always interested in seeing how another creative puts their own spin on a world someone else created and brought to life for the first time. Us too, James.

What Has James Cameron Directed Since ‘Terminator’?

Between the Terminator movies, Cameron directed Aliens, the sequel to the Ridley Scott classic which many view as the best entry in the franchise to this day. He also directed a movie that held the "highest-grossing film of all time" title in Titanic, before breaking his own record with Avatar in 2009, a movie which still stands as the highest-earning theatrical release ever, earning more than $2.9 billion at the worldwide box office. 13 years later, Cameron directed the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which also worked its way to third highest-grossing movie ever, earning more than $2.3 billion total.

There has been no official confirmation of James Cameron's next Terminator project. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream Terminator 2: Judgment Day on Netflix.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day A cyborg, identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Connor, must now protect her ten year old son John from an even more advanced and powerful cyborg. Release Date July 3, 1991 Director James Cameron Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Linda Hamilton , Edward Furlong , Robert Patrick , Earl Boen , Joe Morton Runtime 137 minutes Writers James Cameron , William Wisher Jr. Studio Tri-Star Pictures Expand

