The Big Picture Join James Cameron's OceanXplorers for a deep-sea adventure like never before!

Discover the mysterious world of the ocean's "twilight zone" with bizarre and mesmerizing creatures.

Dive into the unseen realm of the deep sea and witness the beauty and importance of ocean conservation in OceanXplorers

Get ready to dive into one of the most ambitious ocean adventures ever filmed! Collider is thrilled to reveal an exclusive sneak peek of the first episode of James Cameron's OceanXplorers, set to premiere on August 18 at 10/9c on National Geographic. The groundbreaking series invites viewers aboard the OceanXplorer, an advanced research and exploration vessel, as it ventures into the Earth's greatest untapped frontier—the deep sea. The premiere episode, titled "Giants of the Deep," takes audiences on an extraordinary journey into the ocean's twilight zone, a mysterious realm dominated by darkness and teeming with alien-like creatures. In the exclusive clip, the team encounters bizarre and mesmerizing species, including the glass squid and the bird squid, showcasing the eerie beauty of this underexplored habitat.

Narrated by renowned filmmaker and ocean explorer James Cameron, the episode sets the stage for the series' mission: to illuminate the hidden corners of our planet's oceans and uncover the secrets they hold. As an executive producer and narrator, Cameron brings his expertise and passion for exploration to the series. His involvement adds a layer of authenticity and excitement, drawing from his own experiences with deep-sea dives and oceanic expeditions. Cameron's fascination with the ocean has been evident in his films, such as The Abyss and Titanic, and his real-life expeditions, including his solo dive to the Mariana Trench's Challenger Deep.

What Happens in the First 'OceanXplorers' Episode?

As Cameron informs audiences of the mission, the team tracks the elusive sperm whales to their hunting grounds, located a mile beneath the ocean's surface off the coast of the Azores. Using state-of-the-art camera systems and the OceanXplorer’s submersibles, the crew delves into this world of eternal darkness. Here, they capture unprecedented footage of these deep-diving whales and their primary prey—an enormous squid species never before filmed in these Atlantic waters.

James Cameron's OceanXplorers promises to be a visual and scientific feast, combining the thrill of discovery with the latest in oceanographic technology. The series offers a rare glimpse into the lives of deep-sea creatures and the complex ecosystems they inhabit, all while highlighting the importance of ocean conservation and the need to protect these fragile environments.

Don't miss the premiere of "Giants of the Deep" on August 18, where you'll witness the awe-inspiring world beneath the waves and the incredible adventures of the OceanX team. The episode will air on National Geographic and will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive content and updates on James Cameron's OceanXplorers, as we continue to bring you the latest in groundbreaking storytelling from the final frontier of Earth.

