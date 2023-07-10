Given the pioneering and lasting impact James Cameron has had on cinema, it may be easy to forget that he emerged from very humble beginnings as a filmmaker. But everyone has to start somewhere, and long before the visionary Canadian became a household name with two Terminator films, Titanic, and Avatar, he ground out a living working for B-movie maestro Roger Corman. As a model-marker, art director, and second unit director on several low-budget flicks, Cameron worked with the authoritative command he'd ultimately become infamous for, and it was through his efforts on an overlooked science-fiction horror film that he'd catch the attention of producers prepping an upcoming horror film: Piranha II: The Spawning.

How Did James Cameron Get Hired for 'Piranha II'?

With a list of film credits a mile long, 97-year-old filmmaker Roger Corman has been instrumental in helping many upcoming directors get their start. From Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese to Joe Dante and Ron Howard, some of cinema's biggest names behind the camera worked with the legendary producer before hitting the big time. In the early 1980s, after quitting his job as a truck driver and treating himself to an education in film courtesy of university libraries, a young and unknown James Cameron arrived at Corman's New World Pictures production company. His first major job was designing special effects and working as art director on Battle Beyond the Stars, but his most fruitful gig would come the following year.

As second unit director and production designer on 1981's Galaxy of Terror, Cameron's creative ingenuity proved critical in capturing one of the film's most memorable and horrific moments. While filming a shot of a severed arm being devoured by worms, the crew struggled to get the slimy creatures to move. Cameron suggested the idea of running an electrical current through the arm, and lo and behold, when he called "action," the worms began squirming. Little did he know that a pair of producers were on the set observing his work, and likely assumed that if he could get a performance out of worms, then surely his skills could extend to more ambitious fare. Before he knew it, Cameron was offered a gig to oversee special effects on a sequel to Joe Dante's 1978 Piranha.

The Production of 'Piranha II' Was an Unpleasant One for James Cameron

Dante's film was one of many B-movies that sought to capitalize on the immense success of Steven Spielberg's Jaws (Spielberg himself endorsed it as the best of the Jaws ripoffs). Having turned a profit at the box office, a Piranha sequel was inevitable, only this time the titular monsters would have the ability to fly as they terrorized helpless guests at a Caribbean resort! Shortly into production, the film's original director was abruptly fired and Cameron was tapped to take the reins. With a meager budget, he hunkered down to helm what he'd later deem in an interview with 60 Minutes "the very best flying piranha film ever made."

But it wouldn't take long for things to go south for the first-time feature director. To Cameron's dismay, the entire crew spoke Italian, creating an obvious and frustrating language barrier that threw a wrench into the production. In addition, he found himself under the intense scrutiny of executive producer Ovidio G. Assonitis, who constantly undermined Cameron's judgment and decision-making. Just weeks into the production, Assonitis fired Cameron and took over directorial duties.

Years later, Cameron reflected on the unpleasant experience of making the film. " I was replaced after two-and-a-half weeks by the Italian producer," he told the LA Times.

"He just fired me and took over, which is what he wanted to do when he hired me. It wasn't until much later that I even figured out what had happened. It was like, 'Oh, man, I thought I was doing a good job.' But when I saw what they were cutting together, it was horrible."

To add insult to injury, Cameron couldn't even remove his name from the film despite being fired and disapproving of the creative decisions being made. "Contractually they couldn't deliver it with an Italian name," he remembers. "So they left me on . . . I didn't even know an attorney."

After Disowning 'Piranha II,' James Cameron Suddenly Had an Idea for Another Film

Having crashed and burned his first time directing a feature, James Cameron harbored understandably bitter and resentful feelings over Piranha II. But as difficult as the experience was, and with Cameron allegedly resorting to extreme measures to regain some semblance of creative control (it's rumored that he broke into an editing room to recut the film), he suddenly found himself taken by another idea. While in Rome, where Piranha II's interiors were being shot, he had a dream that would forever change his life.

In his interview with 60 Minutes, Cameron recalled, "I was sick with a high fever. Had a dream of this chrome metallic death figure coming out of a fire. Kind of a skeletal robot, if you will. So I woke up with that image in mind, did some drawings, and then just structured a story around that image." That seed of an idea would, of course, grow into The Terminator. Inspired and reinvigorated, Cameron seized the opportunity to build his own project from the ground up. "When I got back from Piranha II, I knew that I was never going to get offered another movie unless I came up with something myself," he said in his interview with the LA Times. "I had to write a film. That made sense for me as a director."

While Cameron's efforts on Piranha II proved largely fruitless at the time, the experience wasn't a total waste in hindsight. While ultimately considering The Terminator to be his true debut with feature film directing, he'd also acknowledge that Piranha II had some utility as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. "Technically, I have a credit as the director on that film," he admitted to the LA Times. "I used it as a credit when it did me some good, which was to get to Terminator." Though it's pure speculation but not outside the realm of possibility, maybe the stress Cameron was under thanks to Piranha II led to his high fever. And without that high fever, maybe he wouldn't have had the dream that led to his iconic career in filmmaking.