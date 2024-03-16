The Big Picture James Cameron came up with the idea to add the iconic mandibles to the Predator's design, shaping its menacing appearance.

The Yautja's, or Predator's, mandibles have remained unchanged, showcasing Cameron's lasting impact on the classic sci-fi creature.

Despite slight design changes in newer films, the Predator's iconic look with mandibles endures.

James Cameron's body of work over the years has cemented him as a science fiction icon. He helped launch numerous sci-fi franchises, including Terminator and Avatar. He even got his start on the set of a sci-fi film, as Roger Corman hired him to work on Battle Beyond the Stars. But what some sci-fi lovers may not know is that Cameron helped shape the look of one of the most iconic movie monsters of the '80s. That monster is none other than the Predator, or the Yautja, as it's officially known.

The Predator boasts plenty of iconic features, from its ability to camouflage itself to its deadly array of weaponry. Its menacing helmet conceals a horrific visage: a bulbous head with beady eyes and a set of clicking mandibles. In fact, one of the most iconic moments of the first Predator movie is when the Yautja unmasks, causing Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to exclaim "You are one ugly motherf*cker!" Cameron was responsible for the Predator's iconic mandibles being added to its design due to his friendship with legendary special effects artist Stan Winston.

How Did James Cameron Help Stan Winston With the Predator Design?

Pre-production on Predator was fraught with roadblocks, particularly when it came to the titular monster. At first, Hollywood superstar Jean-Claude Van Damme was considered to play the part of the Predator, but part of the issue was that his co-stars — particularly Schwarzenegger and the late, great Carl Weathers — towered over Van Damme. Then there was the original design, which didn't look threatening in the least. Director John McTiernan recalled the moment where he figured out the original design wasn't working:

"I just remember looking through the trees and seeing this giant red thing coming at us like this [lumbering movement] — just exactly what we were trying not to have...It was just impossible. I shot a shot. Two shots. Then I sent it back to the studio, saying ‘you really don’t want us to continue with this, do you?’ then they looked at it and said, ‘no way. Stop.'"

After Kevin Peter Hall stepped in for Van Damme, a new artist was considered to redesign the Predator. Rick Baker was the top pick for 20th Century Fox, due to his stellar work on An American Werewolf in London, but McTiernan wanted to go with Winston. Winston had previously designed several iconic sci-fi creatures, including the iconic T-800 exoskeleton for Terminator (which featured Schwarzenegger as the killing machine) and the Alien Queen from Aliens (which Cameron directed). During a plane ride, Cameron and Winston were sitting next to each other while Winston sketched out designs for the Predator. “I was sketching concepts for the Predator. And Jim Cameron looked over to me and said, ‘You know, I always wanted to see something with mandibles,’” Winston recalled. Thus, the iconic Predator look was born.

The Predator May Change, But Its Face Stays the Same

Throughout five Predator films, the Yautja has changed in shape and size, often employing different weaponry. But its iconic mandibles have stayed the same in every incarnation. Even Dan Trachtenberg only made minimal changes to the Predator design for Prey, on the basis that he wanted his Yautja hunter to feel more feral than the ones who had come before. "I wanted to make sure the head was more proportional to the body...This predator is much slimmer and less armoured than it's ever been. It’s more 'creature.' It's still hulking and ferocious," Trachtenberg said to Time Out when discussing the filming process for Prey.

The Predator's iconic design lasting this long is a testament to Cameron's unique vision, as well as his impact on the world of science fiction. WIth Trachtenberg set to deliver another Predator film in the future with Badlands, it's safe to say that the Yautja's iconic mandibles will remain part of whatever new Predator rises up to stalk the protagonist.

