In a career spanning over 40 years, Visionary Director James Cameron has delivered some of the most memorable moments in cinema history. Continuously being able to prove his critics wrong, the maverick director keeps giving audiences a reason to head to the theater, promising to see something emotionally poignant and visually stunning.

RELATED:'Avatar: The Way of Water' Review: James Cameron Crafts a Stunning Sequel for His Epic Franchise

The very definition of an event name director, Cameron has released nine feature films over his career, up to and including Avatar: The Way of Water, which marks his first movie release as a director in 13 years, with the original Avatar signaling the last time he sat in the director's chair. Audiences worldwide have weighed in on the polarizing director, with diehards and critics sharing their thoughts on Rotten Tomatoes, letting the cream rise to the top.

'Piranha II: The Spawning' (1982) — 11%

Famously denounced by Cameron, 1981's Piranha II: The Spawning was his first official directing credit and sequel to 1978's Piranha, which producer Roger Corman called "my homage to Jaws." The production was mainly overseen by producer and filmmaker Ovidio G. Assonitis, who went uncredited when the film came out.

Bombing upon release and widely considered one of the worst horror movies of all time, the film follows a story investigating a series of b. It holdsths attributed to a mutant strain of piranha fish and holds the worst rating in the Cameron filmography, with an 11% audience score. While it officially has the title of Cameron's first directorial effort, it's really not.

'Titanic' (1997) — 69%

Dominating the North American box office in 1997, TItanic set a record of 15 weeks at number one on its way to a global box office of over 2.2 billion dollars, making it the third-biggest movie moneymaker of all time. Audiences flocked to the cinemas, fueled by word of mouth and rabid interest in a pair of leads, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslett, who would go on to have stunning individual careers.

Packed with awe-inspiring effects and a soundtrack that weaved its way into the cultural zeitgeist, Titanic was a global sensation worthy of its risky $200 million budget, cementing it as the most expensive movie ever made at the time. In the 25 years since its release, audiences have continued to discover and revisit this achievement of cinema. It comes in with a varied 69% audience score on rotten tomatoes with a wide critical spectrum of this polarizing movie.

'True Lies' (1994) — 76%

The 1994 action spy comedy True Lies marks the third, and so far, last time Cameron directed Arnold Schwarzenegger, allowing both to flex their comedic muscles, something they both aren't really known for, especially Cameron, who was squarely seen as an action filmmaker. Not to say there hasn't been comedy in all his movies, but never has he leaned into it as much as he does here, with hilarious, action-packed performances put in by Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold, with special mention going to Cameron's good luck charm Bill Paxton and a Golden Globe-winning performance for Jamie Lee Curtis.

It's the story of a world-class secret agent trying to keep his life hidden from his wife and daughter until they become caught up in one of his missions, and it's a riot of a fun film. Though it never meets its true potential considering the Schwarzenegger/Cameron collaboration, it is nonetheless a thrilling and entertaining bit of action cinema, holding a 76% audience score and a re-watch ability worthy of its fan following.d

'Avatar' (2009) — 82%

Image via 20th Century Fox

Our first trip to Pandora in 2009 for the epic sci-fi action adventure movie Avatar, Cameron's first film since dominating the global box office with 1997's Titanic, took audiences on a spectacular thrill ride of cutting-edge CGI and peppered with a message about global survival and the need for cultural and environmental protection.

Its nay-sayers aside, Avatar was a cultural phenomenon. It became the biggest moneymaker of all time with a worldwide box office of over $2.9 billion and currently holds an 82% audience score on RT. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Salanda, Stephan Lang with a scene-stealing performance, and Aliens star Sigourney Weaver, the film is a mash-up of live-action and mo-cap CGI that excels at building crazy world-building that had never been seen on the big screen before, following the reputation that Cameron had fostered for himself.

'The Abyss' (1989) — 83%

Between Aliens and Terminator 2 came The Abyss, a sci-fi thriller about a team of oil drillers who are sent to repair an experimental underwater drilling station but are confronted by extraterrestrial beings and the dangers of the deep sea. Starring Ed Harris and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, the production was fraught with issues, with many of the cast complaining it was like boot camp and not a fun set to be working on.

It became known for its innovative use of special effects, particularly with miniatures models and CGI. It famously laid the groundwork for the cutting-edge effects we would see in T2 and the T-1000 robot. It received widespread critical acclaim upon its release winning an Oscar for its special effects and has gone on to be considered a classic of the science fiction genre holding an audience score of 83%.

'The Terminator' (1984) — 89%

The initial concept for The Terminator came to Cameron in a fever dream in 1981 when he was "working" on Pirahna II in Rome, where all he saw was an image of a chrome skeleton emerging from a pit of fire. Upon waking, he quickly drew the premonition on some hotel stationery and went on to craft one of the most recognizable characters in film history. The story of a time-traveling cyborg sent back to stop the birth of a future rebel leader is more of a tense thriller than the action-packed sequel we got in 1991 and its subsequent films and spin-offs.

Cameron initially thought The Terminator would be average looking, so he could blend into crowds more. However, upon meeting the imposing Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose star was on the rise after Pumping Iron and Conan the Barbarian, Cameron went all in on Schwarzenegger. It's a stroke of genius, as Arnie became synonymous with The Terminator, which is also the film that gave us that iconic Schwarzenegger catchphrase "I'll be back." Another seminal '80s movie with legions of fans worldwide holds an 89% audience score, finding new fans year after year.

'Aliens' (1986) — 94%

Before taking the reins on Aliens, Cameron was warned that it would be a detriment to his career. The first Ridley Scott-directed film Alien was a smash hit at the time, and the general feeling was that Cameron wouldn't be able to outshine it, hence forced to stand in the shadow of Scott's work. How wrong they were. Aliens became a seminal film in the career of Cameron and solidified him as a go-to sci-fi director who weaved emotional stories into action-soaked movies.

Aliens takes place 57 years after Sigourney Weaver's character Ellen Ripley barely escapes a vicious alien encounter in the original and is brought out of stasis to help a group of colonial marines fight off an alien invasion who have taken over a space colony on the moon. Coming out in 1986 and earning generation upon generation of genre fans since, the film holds the second-highest audience score in the Cameron canon with a resounding 94%.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022) — 94%

Image via 20th Century Studios

It would be safe to say that Avatar: The Way of Water didn't have much hype behind it. On the one hand, it was a long-awaited and long-teased sequel to the event movie of the last decade. At the same time, a 13-year gap and the somewhat formulaic plot of the first movie worked against the sequel's chances to wow audiences.

It should be expected that Cameron would somehow defy all expectations and deliver a sequel that has soundly surpassed the first film in terms of its visuals and deepening the lore of his world. Jake Sully (Worthington) has been living among the Na'vi for over a decade, becoming the chief of the Omaticaya and starting a family, but once again finds himself fighting the colonizing forces of Earth, who are this time exploiting Pandora's oceans. Audiences expressed their approval on Rotten Tomatoes, with the film garnering 94% on the website: the only question is will it beat the first film at the box office?

'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991) — 95%

When movie fans start talking about the greatest sequels ever made, rarely will you see a list that doesn't have Terminator 2: Judgment Day mentioned. One of those rare times when a sequel completely outshines its predecessor, T2 revived the 1984 thriller The Terminator, and turned it into the biggest action blockbuster of 1991 while also expanding the characters' backstories, allowing for the Terminator universe to grow over future films and TV series.

Arnie's second collaboration with Cameron following their sci-fi cyborg hit seven years ago, T2 was a movie where the special effects of the time had finally caught up to Cameron's vision. Winning four Oscars in the impact and sound categories, the film was a big screen spectacle that blew the minds of audiences at the time visually while also packing an emotional punch that made the movie so special. Loved by critics and fans alike, T2 takes the title of the James Cameron film with the best audience score holding a thumping 95% above its robotic head.

KEEP READING: 10 Best MCU Movies So Far, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes