Five years ago, Ryan Gosling was bothered about something. On a Saturday Night Live sketch that recently resurfaced, the actor played a man who couldn’t get over the fact that Avatar – a multi-million dollar franchise that went on to become the highest grossing movie ever – selected the Papyrus font (that you can find on your computer) for the title. The sketch ran in the episode that kicked off Season 43 of the sketch comedy show, and the musical guest was Jay-Z.

One thing that made the sketch increasingly funny was the fact that it had notable production values, and Gosling’s character goes out of his way to make everyone aware of how ludicrous this decision is. After resurfacing online, the Ryan Gosling sketch reached 18 million views on YouTube and inspired hundreds of videos on TikTok. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1 to promote Avatar: The Way of Water, director James Cameron commented on the sketch, and joked that he also couldn’t get over it:

“It’s haunted me… Not really. It is pretty funny. I’m just astonished that they spent that much money on a little cinematic vignette that’s around a, you know, such a whispy thin concept! I said ‘Alright, guys, we are now doubling down! We’re using Papyrus for everything!' […] The funniest thing about that whole story is I didn’t even know it was Papyrus, nobody asked me! I just thought the art department had come up with this cool font!”

The Papyrus Will Live On, Unfortunately

Despite the questionable font choice, the Avatar team will keep on using it, and we’ll probably have to look at it in capital letters every time a new installment comes out. The franchise has been planned all the way through Avatar 5, and recently the blockbuster’s producer Jon Landau told Collider that all scripts are done and have been read by the main cast. On top of that, Landau revealed to Collider that Avatar 3 is almost completely filmed, and act one of Avatar 4 is already shot as well. This means that the next two years will be the time that the movie’s trademark special effects take shape, and it looks like filming will be done long before we watch the last entry in the film series.

Avatar: The Way of Water takes place 14 years after the event of the first movie, with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their kids facing another human threat after a new invasion takes place in Pandora. This time, however, humans are looking for more than the valuable metal unobtanium. The cast also features Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Cliff Curtis, and many others.

Avatar: The Way of Water is playing in theaters now. You can watch the Ryan Gosling sketch below: