The Big Picture National Geographic Explorer-at-Large James Cameron reveals the mysterious and intelligent world of octopuses in his documentary Secrets of the Octopus .

Dr. Alex Schnell's work showcases the cognitive abilities and interactions of marine animals, promoting empathy and compassion for these creatures.

Secrets of the Octopus premieres on Earth Day, April 21, and is narrated by Paul Rudd.

James Cameron has always been fascinated by the ocean, and the greater world around us, which is why he was named National Geographic Explorer-at-Large, tasked with creating docu-series that show us more about the animals with which we share our planet. His latest installment is Secrets of the Octopus, which takes viewers deep underwater to get up close and personal with those eight-legged creatures that hauntingly and beautifully glide around the ocean. To mark World Wildlife Day, which takes place today, March 3, Collider is thrilled to be partnering with National Geographic to bring our readers a close encounter with one of those fascinating undersea dwellers, in a clip which also features show narrator Paul Rudd.

The clip features National Geographic explorer Dr. Alex Schnell approaching an octopus, who is reluctant at first, before reaching out to Alex and making contact. The footage is stunning, and Schnell's excitement at engaging with the octopus in its own environment is clearly a life-changing moment for her.

Schnell is a researcher focused on the intelligence and cognition of marine animals, particularly cuttlefish and octopus. She explores how these animals think and interact with their environment, aiming to uncover details about their cognitive abilities. Her work is driven by a desire to promote empathy and compassion towards these creatures, highlighting the importance of protecting them and their ecosystems. Dr. Schnell has been associated with several prestigious institutions, including Macquarie University and the University of Cambridge, where she has contributed to our understanding of animal cognition.

What is 'Secrets of the Octopus' About?

Image via National Geographic

The official press release from National Geographic states:

Octopuses are like aliens on Earth: three hearts, blue blood, and the ability to squeeze through a space the size of their eyeball. But there is so much more to these weird and wonderful animals. Highly intelligent, octopuses can use tools, transform their bodies to mimic other animals and even communicate with different species, including us. The secrets of the octopus are more extraordinary than ever imagined.

“It’s been an incredible journey learning about these mysterious creatures and their interconnected lives. I can't imagine audiences won't be as blown away with the secret lives of octopuses as I was working on this series,” said Rudd. “If you’re going to dive deep into natural history, you have to do it with National Geographic. I’m thrilled to be working with James Cameron and the Nat Geo team to deepen our connection with the ocean and all of its creatures and curiosities.”

“Secrets of the Octopus immersively takes the audience into the lives of one of the world’s most intelligent and mysterious creatures and features behavior never before captured on film,” said Tom McDonald, executive vice president, Global Factual and Unscripted Content, National Geographic. “It’s a joyful, illuminating series narrated by Paul Rudd with real warmth and humanity.”

Secretsof the Octopus will premiere via National Geographic in celebration of Earth Day on April 21, and streaming next day on Hulu and Disney+. Check out the exclusive clip below: