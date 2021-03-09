In case it wasn't clear by now, James Cameron really loves the deep sea. In addition to setting some of his films underwater, the filmmaker has spent decades exploring the sea, collaborating with National Geographic for documentaries like Ghost of the Abyss and Aliens of the Deep. While we all wait for the Avatar 2 trailer to finally come out, Cameron is returning to the water once again for Secrets of the Whales, National Geographic's new Disney+ documentary series, which is produced by Cameron and narrated by Avatar 2 star Sigourney Weaver.

National Geographic has released a trailer for its upcoming original series, which will plunge viewers "deep within the epicenter of whale culture to reveal the mysterious and beautiful world of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals, and sperm whales."

Additionally, Disney+ notes the four-part series filmed over three years and across 24 locations "ventures deep into the world of whales to witness the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures to reveal life and love from their perspective," and will unveil "new science and technology to spotlight whales as they make lifelong friendships, teach clan heritage and traditions to their young, and grieve deeply for the loss of loved ones."

Cameron and Weaver are currently still making the many sequels to the Avatar franchise, as Weaver is set to come back to the franchise despite the small issue of her character, Dr. Grace Augustine, having died in the first film. Sticking to his maritime theme, a plethora of photos from the set of Avatar were released throughout last year, showcasing Cameron's underwater filming technology and a massive boat that will play a part in the film. Most recently, it was announced that the first Avatar will get a surprise theatrical re-release in China, which will likely bring the film back to the top spot as the highest-grossing worldwide film.

Secrets of the Whales is produced for National Geographic by Red Rock Films. For Red Rock Films, Brian Armstrong and Shannon Malone-DeBenedictis are executive producers. For Earthship, Cameron and Maria Wilhelm are executive producers and Kim Butts is associate producer. For National Geographic, Pamela Caragol is executive producer. The series is scored by composer Raphaelle Thibaut.

Secrets of the Whales premieres on Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22. You can watch the trailer and check out the poster below:

