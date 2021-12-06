Since he swung onto the silver screen in 2002 under the tutelage of Sam Raimi (no, we're not counting any of the schlocky TV flicks from the '70s) Spider-Man has already been rebooted twice, and with the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, another sorta spin is expected on the web. Raimi, Marc Webb and Jon Watts have all brought their own unique takes to the character and his myriad comic book tales, deviating wildly in tone and narrative, albeit covering the same base notes: nerdy kid gets bit by spider, turns into superhero, blah-dy blah. But now sci-fi maestro James Cameron has described, in an interview with Screen Crush, on the Spider-Man film he tried to make, but alas, never could.

First of all, this would've been a story very much rooted in Spidey's origins, focusing on - yep - a socially awkward nerd. "He's Spider-High-School-Kid," the director says, "he's kind of geeky and nobody notices him and he's socially unpopular and all that stuff". On that note, he saw Spider-Man as a "great metaphor" for... well, puberty, along with the "untapped reservoir of potential that people have that they don't recognize in themselves". Spider-Man doesn't just grow webs-for-blood, Cameron says, he's symbolic of "all the changes to your body, your anxieties about society's expectations, your relationships with your gender of choice that you're attracted to, all those things".

Cameron also described his idea for Peter's web-shooters to be biological rather than technological. "Going with the biological web shooters as being part of his biological adaptation to the radioactive spider bite made sense to me," and Stan Lee, who Cameron bounced ideas off of, approved of that, as did Raimi, who would use that same idea in his Spider-Man trilogy.

Perhaps more interestingly, Cameron wanted his Spider-Man to gave a kind of "gritty reality to it," which is pretty remarkably prescient if you consider that the likes of The Dark Knight would come out only a decade later. In his words:

“Superheroes in general always came off as kind of fanciful to me, and I wanted to do something that would have been more in the vein of Terminator and Aliens, that you buy into the reality right away. So you’re in a real world, you’re not in some mythical Gotham City. Or Superman and the Daily Planet and all that sort of thing, where it always felt very kind of metaphorical and fairytale-like. I wanted it to be: It’s New York. It’s now. A guy gets bitten by a spider. He turns into this kid with these powers and he has this fantasy of being Spider-Man, and he makes this suit and it’s terrible, and then he has to improve the suit, and his big problem is the damn suit. Things like that. I wanted to ground it in reality and ground it in universal human experience. I think it would have been a fun film to make.”

We're yet to see what kind of route No Way Home takes, but if Tom Holland's suggestion that the ending is "bittersweet" means anything, you might expect a darker twist in his Spidey's road. Why didn't Cameron ever made a Spider-Man movie, anyway, you might ask? Well, it was all down to a rights issue, apparently - as all good things in Hollywood seem to be.

“I tried to get Fox to buy it, but apparently the rights were a little bit clouded and Sony had some very questionable attachment to the rights and Fox wouldn’t go to bat for it. [Former Fox President] Peter Chernin just wouldn’t go to bat for it. He didn’t want to get into a legal fight over. And I’m like ‘Are you kidding? This thing could be worth, I don’t know, a billion dollars!’ $10 billion later...”

$10 billion later indeed. Hey, at least he's vindicated!

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

