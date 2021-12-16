Let’s just use these platforms in ways that haven’t been done before."

During an interview with Variety, James Cameron discussed his desire to have two versions of his films for streaming and theatrical release. It seems like the innovative filmmaker continues to push the envelope when it comes to entertainment.

In a Directors on Directors segment, Cameron talked with Dune director Denis Villeneuve about their experiences in filmmaking. The two directors also discussed their takes on streaming, with Cameron outlining his plans to use streaming services in ways that will push the industry forward:

"I think what we can see is an expanded form of cinema. I want to do a movie that’s six hours long and two and a half hours long at the same time. Same movie. You can stream it for six hours, or you can go and have a more condensed, roller coaster, immersive version of that experience in a movie theater. Same movie. Just, one’s the novel, and one’s the movie. Why not? Let’s just use these platforms in ways that haven’t been done before."

RELATED: James Cameron Talks ‘Avatar 2,’ Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Photos and ArtVilleneuve had a slightly differing opinion to Cameron, expressing his love of the classic theatrical experience and cautions how streaming may shift the language of film to match television’s language:

“I think that we need this kind of massive, immersive, physical [experience] — the sound, with Atmos system or IMAX, it becomes physical. It’s something that cannot be reproduced at home. There’s nothing more powerful than to share an emotion together in a theater. I think that as humans we need that kind of connection. I think we are not meant to be isolated. So I’m optimistic. I hope that the language of cinema will not become too much like TV.”

Between both directors, this push shouldn’t come as a surprise considering their filmographies. Cameron’s films include classics such as Terminator 2: Judgement Day as well as newer projects such as the upcoming sequel to Avatar. Villeneuve has also helmed a few franchises and blockbusters, with Dune only his most recent addition.

While the argument about streaming is not new, we cannot help but be excited to see what these filmmakers may have in store for their audiences both in the theater and at home.

