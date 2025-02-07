Ever since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, each and every Terminator sequel has attempted to cash in on the success of James Cameron's famed duology. Whether the narrative follows an older John Connor, an aged Sarah Connor, or rebooted versions of the characters, most sequels utilize Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 in a heroic role, à la T2. While Schwarzenegger is undoubtedly the face of The Terminator brand due to it putting him on the map, the truth is that there have been successful franchise outings without him. This leads us to the sad but necessary truth that, if Cameron's upcoming seventh Terminator installment is to succeed, it needs to do so without its main star.

James Cameron Needs to Give 'The Terminator' Franchise New Life

As vital as Arnold Schwarzenegger was to the success of the Terminator franchise initially, our post-T2 world has proven that he doesn't have to be the central focus to tell a great story in this world. Netflix's recent Terminator Zero anime series worked just as well without Arnold's involvement, as did the short-lived Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, which many believe to be the best continuation following Cameron's first two films (this author included). While we know hardly anything yet about James Cameron's plans for the next Terminator movie, we do know that he hopes to explore modern advances in artificial intelligence, tying the narrative into our very real-world conversations about the place of AI in society. We can't think of a better franchise suited for the task. Whether this next film is to be another sequel following the original films, a follow-up to the poorly received Terminator: Dark Fate, or another franchise reboot is at this point unclear, though we can only hope that this means a new sort of Terminator in the future.

However the story comes together, the Terminator franchise ought to think beyond Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic T-800 if it wants to survive. The last time the series attempted this on the big screen was with Terminator Salvation, which dove into the post-apocalyptic hellscape that is the post-Judgment Day world. Frankly, there was a lot about Salvation that worked well, and it's arguably the best of the last three sequelboots, with a strong cast and an interesting premise that could have led to more. Sure, Schwarzenegger's likeness was used in the final battle between Christian Bale's John Connor and the T-800, calling back to the original 1984 film, but that made sense. After all, Schwarzenegger was serving as the Governor of California at the time and was not involved in the actual film itself. Something like this may serve the Terminator franchise well going forward, teetering the line between honoring the history of the film series and letting go of its main focal point for something new. Even the actor himself thinks it's a good idea for him to step away from the T-800...

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Done Playing the Terminator