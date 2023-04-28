In a typically bombastic show, James Corden bid farewell to the world of late-night television with a star-studded final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. The show, which helped launch viral segments like 'Carpool Karaoke', featured Will Ferrell and Harry Styles. Corden ended his eight year stint as host of the show, fronting over 1,200 episodes, in a primetime special which saw him receive messages of support from the likes of President Joe Biden, go on one last Carpool Karaoke with Adele, and play a game of Dodgeball with the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Michelle Obama, Mila Kunis, Kate Hudson, Lena Waithe, and Melissa McCarthy.

He also appeared in a skit that saw Tom Cruise and Corden crash a Broadway presentation of The Lion King, in which the pair played Timon and Pumbaa. But, for those interested in a - certainly televisual - cultural milestone, perhaps the most significant sketch came in the shape of what was deemed a 'Late Night Nightmare'. The sketch opened with Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel sitting at Corden's bedside demanding to know if he would be able to keep the 'late night secrets', which was followed by Stephen Colbert emerging from the closet to back up the pair. When Corden insisted he was departing for good, Jimmy Fallon emerged from the bathroom to negotiate his 'exit strategy', with Colbert noting that he would need to grow a large beard as a symbol of his departure - naturally, this triggered David Letterman to appear, saying God had instructed him it wasn't necessary to appear in the skit.

The sketch concluded with the hosts burning Corden's invite to the Met Gala, before six months later, Corden appeared as a contestant on The Masked Singer alongside Trevor Noah, who also recently departed his own late night show. A far cry from the days of the late night wars of the 90s and 2000s, where Letterman and Jay Leno would skewer each other on-air - while Conan O'Brien ate it all up - it was fun to see all the hosts come together to send off a peer.

What Does the Future Hold for James Corden?

Corden has stated he intends to return to British shores to resume his acting career, and to take his young family back home. He has already discussed the possibility of returning to Gavin and Stacey, the BBC sitcom on which he made his name. However, his level of celebrity has also made him a potential late-night host in the UK too, where talk shows are only shown weekly and would allow Corden to act as well as present.

You can see the full video featuring Corden and the Late Night line-up down below.