Corden also reveals what people would be surprised to learn about the making of an animated film like 'Peter Rabbit.'

With director Will Gluck’s Peter Rabbit 2 now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to James Corden about making the sequel. During the fun interview, Corden talked about why people would be surprised to learn that the hardest part about the making of an animated film like Peter Rabbit is making the weird noises that they usually tape at the end of the recording session. In addition, with Corden being a part of Kay Cannon’s (Blockers, Pitch Perfect) modern take on the classic Cinderella story, he talked about what’s different about this version and why he’s excited for people to see it:

“It asks the question are our fairy tales right for today’s world? Should all of our female heroines in kids animation or live-action be saved necessarily by a prince. Maybe we could retell this story and keep the traditional core of it – the story of what it is and the romance of it and the joy of it – and maybe there is a world in which we can make it that Cinderella has some different dreams, some other dreams and dreams she might be able to fulfill. And I think Kay has done it brilliantly.”

Finally, while Corden has been able to interview numerous celebrities while hosting The Late Late Show with James Corden and Carpool Karaoke, I jokingly asked if he thought about retiring after filming the segment with Paul McCartney in Liverpool because, how could it get better than that? He gave me a great answer which acknowledged how special that day was for him. You can watch the Liverpool episode at the bottom of this article.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the Peter Rabbit 2 synopsis.

James Corden:

I jokingly ask him if he thought about retiring after doing his Liverpool episode with Paul McCartney because how could it get better than that?

Talks about what it was like doing that episode and being present in the moment.

What might surprise people to learn about the making of an animated film like Peter Rabbit 2.

What Kay Cannon’s musical Cinderella is about and how it asks the question if the classic fairy tales are right for today’s world?

Here's the official synopsis for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway:

In PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

