Last April, it was reported that James Corden's time as the host of The Late Late Show was to come to an end. Now, it has been announced that the final tapping will happen almost exactly a year later. CBS will send Corden off with style in a primetime special that will air on April 27.

Corden’s goodbye special is set to be a big event to celebrate the host’s time on the network. The special will feature sketches, musical numbers, and special guests. One segment that has already been announced will see Corden joined by Tom Cruise in an “epic musical performance during The Lion King at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.” More details about the special are expected to be revealed by CBS in the coming weeks, as well as who will be Corden’s guests in his final months.

Corden has been the host of The Late Late Show since 2015 when he took over the role from Craig Ferguson. Corden’s time on the show will be largely remembered for the various, now iconic, segments and games he would get his guests to participate in. Resulting in the show’s YouTube channel grossing over 9 billion views. Such fan favorites include “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”, “Crosswalk the Musical”, and “Carpool Karaoke”, the latter of which even got its own spin-off series on AppleTV+.

When he was originally announced to be departing the show, Corden gave some insight on his decision in a statement, saying:

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Corden leaving will mark and end of an era for CBS, because it will also see the end of The Late Late Show itself, which has been on the network since 1995. It was announced earlier this month that the late-night talk show would be replaced by a reboot of @midnight. @midnight was a game show on Comedy Central that saw a panel of comedians and other celebrities competing in games that test their improv.

Stay tuned to Collider as any more information about Corden’s goodbye primetime special is announced. In the meantime, check out a Carpool Karaoke segment below: