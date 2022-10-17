The release of James Corden’s new comedy-drama series, Mammals is fast approaching. Prime Video has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming series, where a mix of tension and comedy is rife. In the teaser, viewers are going to be introduced to a different type of Corden than we are accustomed to. This is a darker version who is grieving and ready to throw punches when needed.

Mammals follows the story of Corden’s Jamie, a chef who sees his world implode when he uncovers some of his pregnant wife, Amandine’s (Melia Kreiling) secrets. In the teaser, Corden is struggling to find the right words to describe the state of his relationship. The despair is pretty evident on his face as well, however, he is not the only one going through a rough emotional patch. Jaime and his brother-in-law, Jeff (Colin Morgan) are on a hunt to get answers but the search eventually begins to reveal cracks in Jeff’s own marriage to Jaime’s sister, Lue (Sally Hawkins). So in the end, the three parties are all in search for words to describe their relationships.

When asked to describe his relationship in three words, Corden's Jamie proves three would not be enough to express his feelings. He begins with, "Confusion, anger, disbelief..." The third perfectly captures the picture of Jaime’s face when his wife says to him, “I mean it’s only sex.”. When we see him throw a punch in the trailer, his word "Fury," is a perfect fit. He goes on to list, "Stupefaction, trauma, Turmoil, agony, havoc, chaos, and total astonishment". Jamie is also heard saying, “Love is impossible,” which he apparently believes to be true.

The series marks Corden’s first big project since it was announced in April that he would be departing The Late Late Show in 2023. The series comes from screenwriter and two-time Olivier and Tony Award winner Jez Butterworth, who in an interview with Deadline in 2021 revealed what to expect from the series. “A good marriage is the most magical thing,” the playwright said. “In a world of eight billion, you’ve found the one who gets you, ignites your body and soul. Who allows you to grow and flourish. Who gives you the spark, the confidence to become you. You’re also never going to have sex with anyone else, ever, and then you’re going to die, and be dead forever.”

Mammals is directed by Stephanie Laing and produced by Street Hassle, in association with Vertigo Films and Fulwell 73. It will tell the tale about the complexities of marriage: there is sadness, grief, tension, love, friendship, betrayal, and a touch of magical realism.

Mammals premieres with all six episodes on November 11 on Prime Video. Watch the teaser below: