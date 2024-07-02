The entertainment industry is filled with people who shone brightly for a short amount of time and then passed away tragically young, with James Dean undoubtedly being one of the most well-known. He was an up-and-coming actor throughout the early 1950s, with some of his earliest roles being on stage, and even as a background actor in a series of movies (all of which were uncredited roles). Some of his performances on stage ended up airing on television, too, but as for the films themselves, he only starred in three. All were released in 1955 or 1956, and Dean had completed filming on the final two before his death, with those ultimately being posthumous releases. He died when he was only 24 in a car crash, and it can still be upsetting to think about what he could’ve gone on to do, had the accident not happened, and he’d continued reshaping/redefining what acting could be.

Still, his legacy – as short as it was – still impresses, given the three movies he acted in were all classics in one way or another, and proved more than enough to turn James Dean into a timeless cultural icon. He was Oscar-nominated for two of these three movies, and proved able to capture something that felt undeniably real, cool, and vulnerable as an actor on the screen. Those qualities were apparent to viewers back in the 1950s, and such qualities still shine through and leap off the screen when these films are watched today, almost 70 years on from when Dean passed away. It’s hard to rank three movies in the first place, and even more difficult when they’re all of exceptionally high quality, but that’s what the following intends to do: outline those three starring roles of Dean’s, and rank them, starting with the great and ending with the greatest.

3 'East of Eden' (1955)

Director: Elia Kazan

Even if James Dean might not have quite reached legendary status before his first starring role in East of Eden, signs already pointed to it being a promising movie. The film’s director, Elia Kazan, had just made the critically successful Oscar winner On the Waterfront, and the film had strong source material to work with, adapting the final quarter of the 1952 John Steinbeck novel of the same name. With the adaptation being one that condenses the novel, East of Eden as a film might not be so much of an epic, but it does work as an impressive and moving drama, not to mention one that instantly established James Dean as a lead actor to be reckoned with. The film takes place during the 1910s, and mostly revolves around two brothers – Cal and Aron – competing for the affection of their father, Adam, all the while learning certain things about other members of their family, most notably their estranged mother.

It aims to be something of a modern-day Biblical story, taking influence from the tale of Cain and Abel, most prominently. Strong lead performances from Dean and the other cast members (including Jo Van Fleet, who won an Academy Award), assured direction from Kazan, and a dramatic story adapted from part of a classic Steinbeck novel all add up to make East of Eden one of the best dramas of the 1950s. It is perhaps the most old-fashioned feeling of all Dean’s movies, but that’s not necessarily to its detriment; after all, it has to retell a story from the Bible while also being set decades earlier than when it was made. Dean’s portrayal of Cal Trask earned him his first of two Oscar nominations (both were posthumous), and East of Eden ended up being the only film of his released while he was still alive. It instantly made him a star and continues to influence and inspire actors working today, with some of the most noteworthy actors citing Dean’s performance here as influential including Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicolas Cage.

2 'Rebel Without a Cause' (1955)

Director: Nicholas Ray

The James Dean movie that’s had the biggest impact on popular culture would be his second overall, and the first film of his that was released after his tragic death: Rebel Without a Cause. This is a coming-of-age drama that’s one of the go-to movies people think about when it comes to this genre, and indeed, cinema as a whole in the 1950s. It’s been referenced in the likes of Damien Chazelle’s La La Land and The Disaster Artist, with Tommy Wiseau – writer/director of The Room – shown to have taken influence from Dean’s acting style in this film. It was the only lead performance of James Dean’s that didn’t earn him an Oscar nomination, but maybe that just shows how the Oscars really aren’t everything, because this film – and the appearance of James Dean in it – tends to be what people associate with the legend himself. He is, more or less, remembered as a cool, sympathetic, passionate, and good-hearted rebel without a cause.

The plot of Rebel Without a Cause is fairly straightforward, with Dean playing a young man named Jim who moves to a new town and befriends two people who are also outcasts in some ways: another young man named Pluto (Sal Mineo) and a girl named Judy (Natalie Wood). In his own way, Jim becomes something of a hero, standing up to bullies and society at large, even though the film does drive home the struggles that come with trying to be yourself and the way that leads to complications and clashes with others. There’s a universality to the core story of Rebel Without a Cause that makes it understandable why it’s perhaps the best-known and overall most iconic of Dean’s films. His final movie ended up being impressive for different reasons, allowing him a chance to shine in a different role and be one part of an even bigger film… but that’s jumping ahead a bit. As far as coming-of-age dramas about finding yourself and then being yourself go, Rebel Without a Cause is hard to fault, and that it still has an impact so many decades later speaks to its quality and timelessness.

1 'Giant' (1956)

Director: George Stevens