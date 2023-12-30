The Big Picture James Dean was considered for the lead role in the film adaptation of the musical Oklahoma!, but was turned down for not possessing the necessary romantic quality.

Other iconic stars like Paul Newman and Frank Sinatra were also considered for the role, but were ultimately not chosen.

Gordon MacRae was cast as Curly in Oklahoma!. His strong vocal range was a key factor in his selection, despite the director's initial reservations.

Despite only appearing in three films, James Dean became one of the most iconic movie stars of all-time after his big screen debut in the 1950s. Dean captured youthful disillusionment and anti-establishment feelings with his effortlessly cool onscreen persona; despite the brevity of his stardom, Dean’s work had major repercussions on the development of the American film industry. While Dean showed an extraordinary range within the films he appeared in, it's hard to not look back on his career and consider what other roles he could have had if he hadn’t died at such a young age. Although he was often drawn to darker material, Dean was briefly floated as a potential lead for the cinematic adaptation of the musical Oklahoma!

Oklahoma! (1955) In Oklahoma, several farmers, cowboys and a traveling salesman compete for the romantic favors of various local ladies. Release Date November 23, 1956 Director Fred Zinnemann Cast Gordon MacRae , Gloria Grahame , Gene Nelson , Charlotte Greenwood Rating G Runtime 145 minutes Main Genre Musical

Why Was James Dean Turned Down for 'Oklahoma!'?

The musical Oklahoma! debuted to great success on Broadway in 1943, immediately prompting interest from Hollywood studios about a potential film adaptation. The musical genre was among the most popular of its time, with Singin’ In The Rain, An American In Paris, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and A Star Is Born all becoming major successes. Director Fred Zinnemann was on a hot streak after the success of his 1952 Western classic High Noon and the 1953 Best Picture winner From Here to Eternity, and was considered to be an unusual choice to direct Oklahoma! because he had never previously directed a musical. However, Magna Theater Corporation believed that Zinnemann's experience working with dramatic material had prepared him to helm a “distinctly American” musical that would stand out amidst the other films within the genre. Zinnemann's experience working with actors was also a highlight, as Oklahoma! required a strong lead actor to play the part of the cowboy Curly.

Oklahoma! is set in the Oklahoma Territory during the early 20th century, and follows the kindly farm girl Laurey Williams (Shirley Jones) as she comes of age. Both the film and musical highlight a love triangle that develops between Laurey, the eccentric cowboy Curly, and the villainous farm worker Jud Fry (Rod Steiger). Finding the right actor to play Curly was a challenge for Zinnemann — the right actor had to be tough without being aggressive, and needed to show sensitivity whilst also being charismatic. Although he reportedly delivered a showstopping performance of the musical number “Poor Jud Is Dead,” Dean was turned down for the role because he didn’t “possess the necessary romantic quality,” according to Zinnemann.

Dean Wasn’t the Only Star Who Was Turned Down for 'Oklahoma!'

Dean wasn’t the only iconic star who failed to earn the part. Paul Newman also auditioned to play Curly, but was accused of being "stiff" by Zinnemann, who felt that the role needed “a little more cockiness and bravado.” Zinnemann personally considered Frank Sinatra to be “the ideal casting” choice. Although Sinatra had won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work with Zinnemann in From Here To Eternity, the studio was not successful in getting the beloved “Rat Pack” leader to sign up for Oklahoma!

Eventually, Gordon MacRae was cast after the composers Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II were impressed by his audition. Although Zinnemann wrote a letter to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s casting assistant, Barbara Wolferman, to complain about MacRae’s casting, it ended up being a strong choice that benefitted the film. While not as accomplished as an actor as Dean or Newman, MacRae possessed the incredible vocal range needed to deliver iconic musical numbers such as “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin.’” Although Zinnemann may have had his issues with MacRae, he certainly won the approval of Rodgers and Hammerstein, who later cast him in the 1956 adaptation of their musical Carousel. Rodgers and Hammerstein would continue to be popular composers within Hollywood, eventually winning an Academy Award for the 1965 musical The Sound of Music.

Oklahoma! became a major success for Magna Theater Corporation, which succeeded in turning the stage production into a cinematic event. The film won two Academy Awards for Best Scoring of a Musical Picture and Best Sound Recording, and also received nominations for Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography - Color. While Oklahoma! is not one of the Hollywood musicals that has been remade, a 1998 West End production starring Hugh Jackman as Curly revived interest in the show. A new production that “modernized” some of the musical’s problematic elements debuted to critical acclaim on Broadway in 2019.

'Oklahoma!' Would Have Changed Dean’s Career

While Zinnemann may not have had the foresight to cast him in Oklahoma!, Dean became an instant big screen icon thanks to his now iconic performance in the teen drama Rebel Without a Cause, which debuted the same year as Oklahoma! With its anti-authoritarian themes, realistic depiction of adolescent anxieties, and message of non-violence, Rebel Without a Cause became one of the most essential films of the 1950s. Dean also delivered an acclaimed performance as the troubled protagonist Cal Trask in Elia Kazan’s adaptation of the classic John Steinback novel East of Eden. Although his performances were instantly heralded as breakthroughs, Dean sadly did not get to see his own success. Dean died in a car accident on September 30, 1955.

Although he is now synonymous with his “rebel” persona from the classic high school movies, Dean was an actor of incredible range who took on challenging projects. Although it wasn’t released until after his death, George Stevens’ romantic epic Giant showed that Dean could bring his unique star power to period pieces. Rebel Without a Cause, East of Eden, and Giant are all very different films that brought out different attributes of Dean’s personality, and it's feasible to believe that Oklahoma! could have allowed him to show even more range. Although it's worth celebrating the work that Dean did during his lifetime, it's hard not to think about what he could have accomplished with more time.

