Theater, film, and television, along with culture at large, lost one of few true living legends with the passing of James Earl Jones. One of the most recognizable voices in the world, Jones was certainly best known for his basso profondo, thunderous performances in The Lion King and George Lucas's original Star Wars trilogy, but his body of work was so much more than that. The Arkabutla, Mississippi native performed for nearly seven decades to astounding acclaim and influence, and he was one of the scarce few performers in history to achieve EGOT status, when taking a lifetime achievement Oscar into account.

The following intends to highlight some of the greatest features and performances in the lauded actor's filmography. This is a singular legacy, and it is simply impossible to not short change the actor with a top 10. Many other movies including The Sandlot, Sneakers, and the Oscar-nominated romantic comedy Claudine, just to name a few, are highly recommended as well. The beloved performer will be greatly missed.

10 'Conan the Barbarian' (1982)

Appeared as Thulsa Doom

It's secret what Jones's most iconic villainous turn was, but he deserves similar praise for a chilling, underrated turn that elevated a studio-backed B-movie that was highly successful, still generally well-regarded to this day. From New Hollywood filmmaker and writer John Milius, sword-swinging high fantasy Conan the Barbarian stars a pre-Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular warrior, seeking vengeance against Jones' Thulsa Doom, a cult leader who murdered his parents.

Schwarzenegger's undeniable presence, physicality and charisma are a huge part of why this transporting, often brutal adventure movie works so well, but it's Jones who delivers the weightiest and best performance by some distance. Thulsa Doom is a murderous villain of calculating malice, but it's also clear all the actors, and Milius, were having some fun with all this. Conan the Barbarian is a hell of a lot of fun to watch, too. Jones wasn't in the follow-up, Conan the Destroyer. It was so much worse.

9 'The Great White Hope' (1970)

Appeared as Jack Jefferson

Image via 20th Century Fox

Jones' interest in performance developed during his time at the University of Michigan. Following a move to New York City, he supported himself by working as a janitor as he studied at the American Theatre Wing. He'd appear in numerous productions through the 1950s and '60s before the pivotal career moment of The Great White Hope, Harold Sackler's fictionalized dramatization of boxer Jack Johnson's often tragic life (here he's named Jack Jefferson). Among numerous accolades, The Great White Hope won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and the Tony Award for Best Play.

This is where Jones' career truly took off, as he and co-star Jane Alexander won Tonys for their work, reprising their roles in the 1970 film to respective Oscar nominations. The film version of The Great White Hope is dated in some ways, and by some metrics the least of the films on this list. Still, it's an essential performance that hasn't aged at all.

8 'Coming to America' (1988)

Appeared as King Jaffe Joffer

Image via Paramount Pictures

Eddie Murphy is undeniably a comic genius (that's a responsible and accurate use of that very strong word), and he was arguably at his absolute zenith as a standup comedian and actor in the mid-to-late 1980s. One of his best features is certainly Coming to America, where the SNL alum plays Akeem, wealthy African prince who travels to the boroughs of New York to find love. Arsenio Hall, John Amos, Shari Headley and Madge Sinclar round out the supporting cast.

Essential to why the film works so well, too, is Jones, who plays King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem's well-meaning brick of a father. It's a deadpan, commanding presence that is in some ways the heart of the movie. Jones would reprise the role in 2021's inferior, not entirely unpleasurable Coming 2 America. The original Coming to America remains a howlingly funny, rather heartfelt comedy classic that ranks among the very funniest movies of its decade.

7 The Jack Ryan Movies (1990-'94)

Appeared as Admiral Greer