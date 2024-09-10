The rich, powerful voice of the late great James Earl Jones has reverberated through the homes of millions worldwide for almost seventy years. Jones' impeccable breadth of talent meant he could seamlessly sway between genres, with his contemporaries consistently having nothing but glowing reports about not just Jones the performer, but Jones the man.
Among his many iconic performances are the likes of Darth Vader in Star Wars, Mufasa in The Lion King, and Mr. Mertle in The Sandlot. One of the very few actors to have ever achieved a non-competitive EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony), Jones' legacy will live on through his countless spine-tingling performances, as well as the vast and touching impression he left on the lives of the many that knew him. With that in mind, here is a look at where you can stream the very best of Jones' acclaimed work.
Disney+:
'Star Wars' Original Trilogy (1977, 1980, 1983)
Directed by: George Lucas, Irvin Kershner, Richard Marquand
Star Wars
- Created by
- George Lucas
- First Film
- Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
- Latest Film
- Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker
- First TV Show
- Star Wars The Clone Wars
- Latest TV Show
- The Acolyte
There is perhaps no more iconic a role than Jones' Darth Vader. The original trilogy of Star Wars movies - A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi - are some of cinema's best and most important films, setting the scene for the next 50 years of the industry and beyond. A franchise with millions of adoring followers across many generations, it wouldn't quite be the same without the unmistakable chilling voice of Darth Vader.
'The Lion King' (1994)
Directed by: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff
The Lion King (1994)
- Release Date
- June 24, 1994
- Director
- Rob Minkoff , Roger Allers
- Cast
- Matthew Broderick , Jeremy Irons , James Earl Jones
- Runtime
- 88 minutes
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Writers
- Irene Mecchi , Jonathan Roberts , Linda Woolverton
- Studio
- Walt Disney Feature Animation
With a voice as attention-grabbing as Jones', the veteran performer made for the perfect addition to any animated ensemble. In 1994's The Lion King, Jones embodied the weight of the kingdom in his portrayal of Mufasa, a role he reprised for the 2019 live-action remake. The Lion King is a masterful example of Disney movies made right, with a touching tale of coming-of-age met with moments of heartbreak, and an iconic soundtrack to boot.
'The Sandlot' (1993)
Directed by: David Mickey Evans
The Sandlot
- Release Date
- April 7, 1993
- Director
- David M. Evans
- Cast
- Tom Guiry , Mike Vitar , Patrick Renna , Chauncey Leopardi , Marty York , Brandon Quintin Adams
- Runtime
- 101
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- David M. Evans , Robert Gunter
- Tagline
- A piece of paradise a half block wide and a whole summer long.
As Mr. Mertle, Jones was the wise former baseball player who offered a vision of a satisfying future, with many young kids who grew up with this cinematic summary of youthful joy still fondly remembering this performance as one of its best. A coming-of-age sports tale immersed in the era where this sub-genre of movies was thriving, The Sandlot stuck out above its peers as a gem that has gone on to be many people's go-to pick-me-up and an integral addition to Jones' legacy.
Netflix:
'Field of Dreams' (1989)
Directed by: Phil Alden Robinson
Field of Dreams
- Release Date
- April 21, 1989
- Director
- Phil Alden Robinson
- Cast
- Kevin Costner , Amy Madigan , Gaby Hoffmann , Ray Liotta , Timothy Busfield , James Earl Jones
- Runtime
- 107
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- W.P. Kinsella , Phil Alden Robinson
- Studio
- Universal PicturesFIeld-of-dreams
- Tagline
- All his life, Ray Kinsella was searching for his dreams. Then one day, his dreams came looking for him
Jones is the perfect man for the family-friendly sports movies that defined a generation, with The Sandlot and Field of Dreams two of the very best of the sub-genre, thanks in no small part to the great man's involvement. Nominated for three Academy Awards - Best Picture, Best Original Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay - Field of Dreams holds the title of a movie that wasn't just adored upon release, but managed to stay relevant right through to today.
'Conan the Barbarian' (1982)
Directed by: John Milius
Conan the Barbarian (1982)
- Release Date
- May 14, 1982
- Director
- John Milius
- Cast
- Arnold Schwarzenegger , James Earl Jones , Max Von Sydow , Sandahl Bergman , Ben Davidson , Cassandra Gava , Mako
- Runtime
- 129 minutes
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Writers
- Robert E. Howard , John Milius , Oliver Stone , Edward Summer
Proof of Jones' incredible range as an actor came in John Milius' Conan the Barbarian, with the legend donning the costume of Thulsa Doom, the movie's frightening villain born as an amalgamation of two of Robert E. Howard's original creations. An epic, sword-wielding fantasy flick, Conan the Barbarian also features the likes of Max von Sydow as King Osric, Ben Davidson as Rexor, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular Conan, one of his most famous roles.
Paramount+:
'Coming to America' (1988)
Directed by: John Landis
Coming to America
- Release Date
- June 29, 1988
- Director
- John Landis
- Cast
- Eddie Murphy , Arsenio Hall , James Earl Jones , John Amos , Madge Sinclair , Shari Headley
- Runtime
- 116
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Eddie Murphy , David Sheffield , Barry W. Blaustein
- Tagline
- This summer, Prince Akeem discovers America.
One of Jones' best performances, King of Zamunda Jaffe Joffer, would turn out to eventually be his last on film, with the actor reprising the role in the 2021 sequel, Coming 2 America. With such importance inadvertently falling at the feet of this original, it's lucky it happens to be one of the best in Jones' acclaimed catalog. Starring Eddie Murphy in one of his defining turns, Coming to America instantly solidified itself as a great addition to the rom-com genre, and the sort of comforting, hilarious flick many return to time and time again.
Max:
'Jack Ryan' Trilogy (1990, 1992, 1994)
Directed By: John McTiernan, Phillip Noyce
Another trilogy made all the better for the inclusion of Jones, the Jack Ryan trilogy - The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, and Clear and Present Danger - boasts some of the best stars of the 20th century, from Harrison Ford and Willem Dafoe to Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin. For lovers of Tom Clancy's source material or not, this trio of action flicks makes for a wild ride that feels both beautifully of its time and pulsating and refreshing.
The Hunt for Red October (1990)
- Release Date
- March 2, 1990
- Director
- John McTiernan
- Cast
- Sean Connery , Alec Baldwin , Scott Glenn , James Earl Jones , Sam Neill , Stellan Skarsgård , Peter Firth , Tim Curry
- Runtime
- 135 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Thriller
- Writers
- Larry Ferguson , Donald E. Stewart
- Tagline
- Invisible. Silent. Stolen.
- Budget
- $30 Million
- Studio(s)
- Mace Neufeld Productions
- Distributor(s)
- Paramount Pictures
Prime Video:
'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)
Directed by: Stanley Kubrick
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb
- Release Date
- January 29, 1964
- Director
- Stanley Kubrick
- Cast
- Peter Sellers , George C. Scott , Sterling Hayden , Keenan Wynn , Slim Pickens , Tracy Reed
- Runtime
- 95 minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Stanley Kubrick , Terry Southern , Peter George
- Studio
- Columbia Pictures
Of course, for Jones' first-ever performance on film, he was always going to pick a masterpiece. Stanley Kubrick's politically charged black comedy has stood the test of time as an ever-relevant piece of satirical artistry, the sort that many dream of crafting but fail to even come close to pulling off. Neatly balanced between nonsense and genius, the film marks Kubrick's one true attempt at comedy, and, of course, he perfected it on his first try. To this day, Dr. Strangelove is deafeningly funny, from quirky character moments to timeless quotes. Just remember, "Gentlemen, you can't fight in here! This is the War Room!".
'By the Dawn's Early Light' (1990)
Directed by: Jack Sholder
An incredibly underrated straight-to-TV movie from 1990, By the Dawn's Early Light sees Jones use the weight of his words to give enormous gravity to grave danger, as nuclear war threatens to explode. Written by William Prochnau and Bruce Gilbert, this action thriller soaked in the zeitgeist of the day even won itself a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects, making it yet another of Jones' projects to win a major award.
Tubi:
'A Family Thing' (1996)
Directed by: Richard Pearce
Blending comedy and drama, - two integral cinematic genres that Jones was a master of - A Family Thing stars the icon alongside another in Academy Award winner Robert Duvall, with the two playing long-lost half-brothers who are encouraged to reconcile following a tragic death. Not only is A Family Affair a well-crafted, immersive tale, but it is also one with its finger on the pulse of a pivotal issue in racial discrimination, managing to stay honest and relevant to this day. With such an important message channeled through this classic 90s feature - a message vitally important to the life of Jones - his legacy is bolstered to the point of outgrowing the film medium itself, as a man who stood for what he believed in and the industry he dedicated himself to.