The rich, powerful voice of the late great James Earl Jones has reverberated through the homes of millions worldwide for almost seventy years. Jones' impeccable breadth of talent meant he could seamlessly sway between genres, with his contemporaries consistently having nothing but glowing reports about not just Jones the performer, but Jones the man.

Among his many iconic performances are the likes of Darth Vader in Star Wars, Mufasa in The Lion King, and Mr. Mertle in The Sandlot. One of the very few actors to have ever achieved a non-competitive EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony), Jones' legacy will live on through his countless spine-tingling performances, as well as the vast and touching impression he left on the lives of the many that knew him. With that in mind, here is a look at where you can stream the very best of Jones' acclaimed work.

Disney+:

'Star Wars' Original Trilogy (1977, 1980, 1983)

Directed by: George Lucas, Irvin Kershner, Richard Marquand

Star Wars Created by George Lucas First Film Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Latest Film Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker First TV Show Star Wars The Clone Wars Latest TV Show The Acolyte

There is perhaps no more iconic a role than Jones' Darth Vader. The original trilogy of Star Wars movies - A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi - are some of cinema's best and most important films, setting the scene for the next 50 years of the industry and beyond. A franchise with millions of adoring followers across many generations, it wouldn't quite be the same without the unmistakable chilling voice of Darth Vader.

Watch on Disney+

'The Lion King' (1994)

Directed by: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

The Lion King (1994) Release Date June 24, 1994 Director Rob Minkoff , Roger Allers Cast James Earl Jones Matthew Broderick , Jeremy Irons Runtime 88 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Irene Mecchi , Jonathan Roberts , Linda Woolverton Studio Walt Disney Feature Animation Expand

With a voice as attention-grabbing as Jones', the veteran performer made for the perfect addition to any animated ensemble. In 1994's The Lion King, Jones embodied the weight of the kingdom in his portrayal of Mufasa, a role he reprised for the 2019 live-action remake. The Lion King is a masterful example of Disney movies made right, with a touching tale of coming-of-age met with moments of heartbreak, and an iconic soundtrack to boot.

Watch on Disney+

'The Sandlot' (1993)

Directed by: David Mickey Evans

The Sandlot Release Date April 7, 1993 Director David M. Evans Cast Tom Guiry , Mike Vitar , Patrick Renna , Chauncey Leopardi , Marty York , Brandon Quintin Adams Runtime 101 Main Genre Comedy Writers David M. Evans , Robert Gunter Tagline A piece of paradise a half block wide and a whole summer long. Expand

As Mr. Mertle, Jones was the wise former baseball player who offered a vision of a satisfying future, with many young kids who grew up with this cinematic summary of youthful joy still fondly remembering this performance as one of its best. A coming-of-age sports tale immersed in the era where this sub-genre of movies was thriving, The Sandlot stuck out above its peers as a gem that has gone on to be many people's go-to pick-me-up and an integral addition to Jones' legacy.

Netflix:

'Field of Dreams' (1989)

Directed by: Phil Alden Robinson

Jones is the perfect man for the family-friendly sports movies that defined a generation, with The Sandlot and Field of Dreams two of the very best of the sub-genre, thanks in no small part to the great man's involvement. Nominated for three Academy Awards - Best Picture, Best Original Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay - Field of Dreams holds the title of a movie that wasn't just adored upon release, but managed to stay relevant right through to today.

Watch on Netflix

'Conan the Barbarian' (1982)

Directed by: John Milius

Conan the Barbarian (1982) Release Date May 14, 1982 Director John Milius Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , James Earl Jones , Max Von Sydow , Sandahl Bergman , Ben Davidson , Cassandra Gava , Mako Runtime 129 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Robert E. Howard , John Milius , Oliver Stone , Edward Summer Expand

Proof of Jones' incredible range as an actor came in John Milius' Conan the Barbarian, with the legend donning the costume of Thulsa Doom, the movie's frightening villain born as an amalgamation of two of Robert E. Howard's original creations. An epic, sword-wielding fantasy flick, Conan the Barbarian also features the likes of Max von Sydow as King Osric, Ben Davidson as Rexor, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular Conan, one of his most famous roles.

Watch on Netflix

Paramount+:

'Coming to America' (1988)

Directed by: John Landis

Coming to America Release Date June 29, 1988 Director John Landis Cast Eddie Murphy , Arsenio Hall , James Earl Jones , John Amos , Madge Sinclair , Shari Headley Runtime 116 Main Genre Comedy Writers Eddie Murphy , David Sheffield , Barry W. Blaustein Tagline This summer, Prince Akeem discovers America. Expand

One of Jones' best performances, King of Zamunda Jaffe Joffer, would turn out to eventually be his last on film, with the actor reprising the role in the 2021 sequel, Coming 2 America. With such importance inadvertently falling at the feet of this original, it's lucky it happens to be one of the best in Jones' acclaimed catalog. Starring Eddie Murphy in one of his defining turns, Coming to America instantly solidified itself as a great addition to the rom-com genre, and the sort of comforting, hilarious flick many return to time and time again.

Watch on Paramount+

Max:

'Jack Ryan' Trilogy (1990, 1992, 1994)

Directed By: John McTiernan, Phillip Noyce

Image via Paramount Pictures

Another trilogy made all the better for the inclusion of Jones, the Jack Ryan trilogy - The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, and Clear and Present Danger - boasts some of the best stars of the 20th century, from Harrison Ford and Willem Dafoe to Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin. For lovers of Tom Clancy's source material or not, this trio of action flicks makes for a wild ride that feels both beautifully of its time and pulsating and refreshing.

Watch on Max

Prime Video:

'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

Of course, for Jones' first-ever performance on film, he was always going to pick a masterpiece. Stanley Kubrick's politically charged black comedy has stood the test of time as an ever-relevant piece of satirical artistry, the sort that many dream of crafting but fail to even come close to pulling off. Neatly balanced between nonsense and genius, the film marks Kubrick's one true attempt at comedy, and, of course, he perfected it on his first try. To this day, Dr. Strangelove is deafeningly funny, from quirky character moments to timeless quotes. Just remember, "Gentlemen, you can't fight in here! This is the War Room!".

Watch on Prime Video

'By the Dawn's Early Light' (1990)

Directed by: Jack Sholder

An incredibly underrated straight-to-TV movie from 1990, By the Dawn's Early Light sees Jones use the weight of his words to give enormous gravity to grave danger, as nuclear war threatens to explode. Written by William Prochnau and Bruce Gilbert, this action thriller soaked in the zeitgeist of the day even won itself a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects, making it yet another of Jones' projects to win a major award.

Watch on Prime Video

Tubi:

'A Family Thing' (1996)

Directed by: Richard Pearce

Image via United Artists

Blending comedy and drama, - two integral cinematic genres that Jones was a master of - A Family Thing stars the icon alongside another in Academy Award winner Robert Duvall, with the two playing long-lost half-brothers who are encouraged to reconcile following a tragic death. Not only is A Family Affair a well-crafted, immersive tale, but it is also one with its finger on the pulse of a pivotal issue in racial discrimination, managing to stay honest and relevant to this day. With such an important message channeled through this classic 90s feature - a message vitally important to the life of Jones - his legacy is bolstered to the point of outgrowing the film medium itself, as a man who stood for what he believed in and the industry he dedicated himself to.

Watch on Tubi