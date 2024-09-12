James Earl Jones' recent passing brings with it a flood of nostalgia and memories of one actor who left an indelible mark upon the history and world of cinema. He will be most well-known for his voice acting, famously vocalizing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, and Mufasa in The Lion King. His booming, baritone voice is something that no cinephile can forget.

His feature film debut was in Stanley Kubrick's Cold War satire Dr. Strangelove, setting the bar extremely high for any future films in which he was to feature. He played a prominent role in Phil Alden Robinson's 1982 baseball fantasy drama Field of Dreams, starring alongside Kevin Costner. And he played a villain most mighty in the sword-and-sorcery epic Conan the Barbarian, acting against Arnold Schwarzenegger. His career began with the stage and continued there throughout his more well-known film career, gaining prominence for his performances with Shakespeare in the Park and their various Shakespearean adaptations and productions.

However, in 1970, Jones arguably hit the greatest personal height of his film career, garnering his solitary competitive Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance in The Great White Hope. The film was an adaptation of an earlier Broadway play from 1967 by Howard Sackler, for which the playwright won a Pulitzer Prize. Jones starred in the theatrical version alongside Jane Alexander, both actors taking their roles onto the silver screen. The film tells the story of Jack Jefferson, a boxer based on real-life boxer Jack Johnson, and his marriage to a white woman in America at the turn of the 20th century. Truth be told, this is not the greatest film to deal with interracial marriage. However, it is worth watching for the performance of James Earl Jones himself, for he is a tour de force in this picture.

James Earl Jones Is Not 'The Great White Hope'

The Great White Hope is about the boxer Jack Jefferson, a talented and dominant African-American boxer in the 1910s, who became the first black heavyweight champion of the world, defeating a series of white fighters. His success threatens the racist establishment, which fears that his victories challenge the idea of white supremacy. As Jack gains fame and fortune, his personal life becomes a point of contention. He has a romantic relationship with a white woman, Eleanor Bachman (Alexander), which further inflames the already intense racial tensions. Their interracial relationship leads to public outrage, media scrutiny, and legal troubles, as interracial marriage was highly controversial at the time.

The press, white authorities, and promoters label Jefferson's dominance in the ring and his defiance outside of it as a threat to the social order. They start searching for a "Great White Hope" — a white boxer who can reclaim the heavyweight title from him and restore what they see as the natural racial hierarchy. Unable to find anyone to defeat Jefferson in the ring, his opponents begin targeting him outside the ring. The U.S. government prosecutes Jack under the Mann Act, a law designed to prevent human trafficking but misused in this case to punish him for his relationship with Eleanor.

Forced to flee the country, Jack and Eleanor struggle to maintain their love and dignity as they travel through Europe, but the pressures of racism and legal persecution continue to mount. Ultimately, Jefferson faces a choice: continue to fight an unjust system or sacrifice his career and freedom to preserve his love and dignity. The film's primary themes of love, societal tension, and personal sacrifice come to the fore in the film's finale.

Jones Makes 'The Great White Hope' Into a Tour-de-Force Performance

The Great White Hope, for all its melodrama and important themes, is not the greatest film in any of its actors' oeuvre. However, do not let that deter you from James Earl Jones's performance. He brings immense physicality to the role of Jack Jefferson, portraying a boxer whose prowess in the ring is matched by his defiance outside it. His imposing stature and commanding presence perfectly capture the essence of a man who dominates his opponents both physically and mentally. This physicality is not just about his size or strength but also about how he carries himself, using his body language to communicate Jack’s confidence, frustration, and resilience.

One of the standout features of Jones' performance is his ability to convey a wide emotional range. He brings out the full humanity of Jack Jefferson, portraying him as both a larger-than-life champion and a man grappling with the personal costs of fame and systemic racism. Whether he's exuding confidence in the ring or showing vulnerability in his moments of frustration and heartache, Jones’ emotional depth brings complexity to the character. His ability to shift from moments of defiance and pride to tenderness and vulnerability, particularly in his relationship with Eleanor, makes his portrayal nuanced and multifaceted.

James Earl Jones Had One of Film's Best Voices

James Earl Jones' distinctive, commanding voice plays a major role in his performance. He delivers his lines with a weight and gravitas that intensifies the power of Jack’s words, especially in moments where Jack challenges the racist expectations placed on him. His rich baritone voice allows him to convey both fury and wisdom, which lends a Shakespearean quality to his performance, enhancing the character’s complexity and dignity. The theater actor's thespian skills particularly lend themselves to how he portrays the inner conflict of Jefferson, and his voice is one of the main reasons why he works so well in the film.

Jones will be sorely missed by all lovers of film. He has given us some of the medium's most iconic performances, quotable lines, and astounding films. While no one will say The Great White Hope is the best of all boxing movies, Jones turns what could have been a sub-par, tough-to-watch film into a film with a serious heart and a serious punch to it.

The Great White Hope is currently unavailable to stream.