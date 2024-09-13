The sad passing of James Earl Jones marks the passing of the greatest voice that film and TV has ever heard, along with one of the greatest performers of all time. From his iconic roles as Darth Vader and Mufasa, James Earl Jones's voice was present in most people's lives, providing them with entertainment, fear, and lessons in right and wrong. His role in The Big Bang Theory is a testament to his kind and humble persona, able to laugh at himself and embrace the love of fans. His illustrious career saw him do everything, from debuting on the screen in Dr. Strangelove, to breaking down racial barriers in Claudine. However, what many may not know is that Jones, a legendary voice actor, couldn’t speak for eight years after developing a stutter as a child. His approach to his stutter, how he viewed, embraced and overcame it, speaks to Jones' character and teaches us all how to remain humble and push ourselves.

James Earl Jones Developed A Stutter Mimicking His Uncle

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Jones explained that, when he was five, he moved from Mississippi to Michigan to live with his mother, grandparents, and 13 cousins. During this time, he began to "imitate" his Uncle Randy, who had a stutter, and "then I ended up stuttering myself. I felt like I was cursed”. Jones began to shut off his communication with others, and only communicated "freely" with animals around the farm. According to Jones, the stuttering was “painful” due to the bullying he received, having kids literally “falling on the floor with laughter” as he was made to read aloud in his lessons.

However, James Earl Jones never let this bullying destroy his spirit or kindness. In his interview with the Daily Mail in 2010, he admitted that he thought “stutters are funny”, because he knew “why they were funny”. His response to understanding and rationalizing his own bullying is the kind of understanding of comedy and human beings that probably assisted Jones in being such a great performer. Being able to laugh at himself is the kind of spirit that is shown in his appearance in The Big Bang Theory when he doesn't mind that Sheldon (Jim Parsons) doesn't care about Jones' other movies.

James Earl Jones' English Teacher Helped Him Overcome His Stutter

In the end, Jones’ English teacher, Donald Crouch, was instrumental in helping Jones with his stutter, getting him “engaged” in debating club and reading poetry, even accusing him of plagiarism of a poem Jones wrote just so Jones would stand and read it aloud. This did not cure Jones’ stutter, he still struggled with the letter 'm' for example, although it was Crouch’s teachings that helped Jones to develop, and maintain, the iconic voice that would become Darth Vader, Mufasa, and serve him well in his 60-year career on the stage.

What is fascinating is that Jones does not see stutters as a weakness, but a strength, arguing that those with stutters “develop a greater vocabulary” in order not to use words they struggle with, pointing to Marilyn Monroe as a famous example of how a stutter can be someone’s greatest weapon, when embraced correctly. Perhaps the greatest quote Jones could remember of Crouch’s in 2010 was “It's easy for you to start listening to yourself. If you do, nobody else will.” This is such a great quote because it speaks to Jones’ attitude as a performer, constantly working and pushing himself in theater, film, and television and still considering himself a "novice" in a 2014 interview with The New York Times, and telling himself to remember that "nothing is your final thing, nothing is your greatest thing, nothing is your worst thing".

I am reminded of a quote from James Gandolfini: Tribute To a Friend: "You can't go out and say we lost Tony Soprano. We didn't lose Tony Soprano. We lost James Gandolfini." In James Earl Jones, we have lost a great man who left behind great performances and life lessons for us all, showing how perseverance and humility can overcome any obstacle in our way. The passing of James Earl Jones is terribly painful, and we may never see a performer like him again. Jones' impact on screen will live on in notable roles like Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, and as Mufasa in The Lion King movies. Perhaps the comfort we can all take is that we haven’t lost his voice; in fact, we were lucky to hear it in the first place.

