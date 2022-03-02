The actor's response to this honor is just as touching.

The Shubert Organization announced that the 110-year-old Broadway Cort Theatre is being renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in honor of the Hollywood legend. The theater has been under renovations since the COVID-19 pandemic began and is expected to have not only a new name upon reopening but a new wing as well. Renovations are expected to be completed this summer.

The organization stated that the theater will be renamed after James Earl Jones because of his “lifetime of immense contributions to Broadway and the entire artistic community.” Shubert CEO and board chair, Robert E. Wankel, stated the following about the theater’s renaming and Jones’ legacy:

The Shubert Organization is so incredibly honored to put James—an icon in the theatre community, the Black community, and the American community—forever in Broadway’s lights. That James deserves to have his name immortalized on Broadway is without question.

The beloved actor's career spans seven decades. If you don’t know the Mississippi-born Michigan-raised performer’s name, then you most certainly know his voice as the towering Sith Lord, Darth Vader, in the classic Star Wars film franchise, or Mufasa from The Lion King fame. He’s played many notable characters over the years on stage, including the classic Shakespearean roles of Oberon from A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Claudius from Hamlet.

Jones has received much recognition for his work and vast contribution to both stage and screen over the years. In 1985, Jones was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame and went on to receive the National Medal of Arts in 1992. More recently, he’s been honored as a Disney Legend for his integral contribution to the Walt Disney Company through his various Disney roles over the years.

Jones has also appeared in fourteen productions at Shubert theatres, which include two performances at Cort Theatre. His most recent performance was Weller Martin in the 2015 revival of Donald L. Coburn’s The Gin Game; the production took place at the John Golden Theatre.

Upon hearing the news, Jones also released a statement regarding Shubert’s decision to honor him:

For me standing in this very building sixty-four years ago at the start of my Broadway career, it would have been inconceivable that my name would be on the building today. Let my journey from then to now be an inspiration for all aspiring actors.

The Cort Theatre first opened its doors in 1912 and was designed by Thomas Lamb. Its initial purpose was to show theatre productions by John Cort; it was sold to the Shubert brothers in 1927. It is now America’s oldest professional theatre company and has become the largest theatre owner over the years. It is great to see the organization include the legacy of one of Hollywood’s best actors.

