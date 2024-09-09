Hollywood and the world of entertainment are mourning the loss of legendary actor James Earl Jones, whose death at the age of 93 was confirmed on September 9. Mark Hamill, who worked alongside Jones in the Star Wars saga, led the tributes with a poignant post on social media, sharing a photo of Jones with the caption, "RIP 'Dad.'" This heartfelt message referenced Jones's iconic role as the voice of Darth Vader, Hamill's on-screen father in the beloved franchise.

Jones, whose rich and powerful voice became synonymous with the menacing Darth Vader, voiced the character across decades, starting with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in 1977. Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker, often spoke of the immense influence and presence Jones brought to the Star Wars universe. Disney chief Bob Iger was quick to release a statement paying tribute to Jones' iconic career, saying:

"From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history. A celebrated stage actor with more than 200 film and television credits to his name, the stories he brought to life with a uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences. On behalf of all of us at Disney, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Beyond his unforgettable work in Star Wars, Jones's career spanned film, television, and theater. He voiced another iconic father figure, Mufasa, in Disney’s The Lion King, a performance that also cemented his status as a legend. Throughout his life, Jones earned an EGOT, one of the highest honors in entertainment, winning two Emmys, a Grammy, three Tony Awards, and receiving an honorary Oscar in 2012. Jones's passing has sparked tributes across the industry. Director Barry Jenkins, who is working on the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King prequel, expressed his admiration, posting an image of Jones captioned "Forever and Always". LeVar Burton, a celebrated actor and activist, also paid tribute, highlighting the legacy Jones leaves behind both as a performer and a voice for the voiceless, among many other tributes.

Known for his commanding stage presence, Jones's career also included roles in films such as Field of Dreams, The Hunt for Red October, and Coming to America. His profound impact on cinema, television, and theater is evident as figures from across the industry continue to honor his legacy. On television, Jones was also known as “the voice of CNN,” with his famous words “this is CNN” heard in households across the country. CNN released a statement in response to the news:

“He was the voice of CNN and our brand for many decades, uniquely conveying through speech instant authority, grace, and decorum. That remarkable voice is just one of many things the world will miss about James. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Actress Lydia Cornell wrote on social media “Oh no!! I can’t believe it!! I thought he was going to live forever.” Cornell had collaborated with Jones in her debut film, 1982’s Bloodtide. “Rest in peace,” she wrote. Crystal Kung Minkoff, wife of The Lion King co-director Rob Minkoff, wrote that Jones “made a young animator’s dream come true when you accepted the role of Mufasa. Thank you for all you have done for Rob. Your memory will live on.” Director Paul Feig added that “James Earl Jones will never die” as “his talent, work, and influence will be with us always.”

On her Instagram story, Ava DuVernay wrote, “Thank you for showing us ourselves. Our complicated selves, our dignified selves, our smiles our pain. A job well done. A gift beautifully shared. Bless you as you journey on."

More tributes to the late actor include the Major League Baseball organization, legendary horror director Mike Flanagan, and actor Colman Domingo.

Jones' legacy in the world of film and television is nothing short of eternal and our thoughts are with his friends and family.