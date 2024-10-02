Best known for his emotional stage performances and epic voice work in film, it isn’t hard to believe that James Earl Jones also made a splash in television. Making appearances as himself as well as in roles in popular series such as House, M.D., Jones’ iconic deep basso profondo voice and on-screen presence have graced the small screen in some brilliant roles, such as Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s Daily Planet editor Franklin Stern and the voice of Darth Vader in Sar Wars Rebels.

His contributions to the entertainment industry are widespread and critically acclaimed, making him one of a select group of performers who have gone on to win the EGOT, with his Emmy Award win being for his performance as Gabriel Bird in the drama series Gabriel’s Fire. Jones’ talent and commitment to his craft are forever immortalized in his work throughout the entertainment industry, including his roles in these television shows.

10 Balthazar in ‘Jesus of Nazareth’ (1977)

Directed By Franco Zeffirelli

A 1977 miniseries portraying the birth, life, and resurrection of Jesus (Robert Powell), Jones is often forgotten as Balthazar in Jesus of Nazareth since Star Wars came out the same year. Even so, Jones's role as Balthazar, one of the Three Wise Men, is one of his better television appearances. The show has an all-star cast of Academy Award winners and is considered to be one of the best productions dealing with the biblical events that took place during Jesus’ life.

As for Jones’ role in the show, his depth and connection to the character were prevalent in his acting. An astronomer helping his fellow wise men find the path to lead them to what they believe is a “prodigy beyond our understanding!” Obviously known for his deep and commanding voice, Jones brought his talents to the screen in Jesus of Nazareth in a brilliant display of intellectual curiosity and wonder of what the stars might be trying to tell him.

9 Franklin Stern in ‘Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’ (1993)

Created By Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster

Starting with the crash landing of his spaceship on the Clark family farm, the series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman has all the fanfare needed to be a fantastic superhero show. It follows Clark (Dean Cain) as he becomes the legendary Man of Steel, as well as his time as a reporter for the Daily Planet, a publication that, by the end of the first season, is bought by Franklin Stern, played by Jones.

While he only appeared in the episode "The House of Luthor," Jones left a mark on the superhero world, with fans of the show wishing his character had more screen time than the sole episode at the end of the first season. His passion and love of the written word are seen in Stern’s actions as he decides to purchase the Daily Planet and become the editor and chief.

8 Moving Man, Maggie, Narrator, & Serak the Preparer in ‘The Simpsons’ (1989)

Created By Max Groening

Slapstick comedy, a quirky family, and interesting townsfolk embody the iconic animated sitcom The Simpsons. But the other thing the series is known for is its special celebrity appearances, such as Jones, who voiced a few different characters in episodes of the now iconic “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episodes (a Simpson's tradition during spooky season!) as well as “Das Bus,” where he narrated a slight monologue at the ending.

It is the “Treehouse of Horror” episode, three segments told by the Simpson kids, though, where he voices various different characters, including the narrator of The Raven, Maggie in an alternate universe, a moving man, and even an alien. While Jones always accomplishes what needs to be done when it comes to voice acting, his reading of Edgar Allen Poe’s The Raven made the already menacing poem sound even scarier and more ominous. His seriousness, compared to Homer running around trying to keep away from a raven, pretty much epitomizes what the series is all about.

7 Will Cleveland in ‘Everwood’ (2002)

Created By Greg Berlanti

Close

A drama series about a single father who moves to Everwood, Colorado, from Manhattan with his two kids, Everwood is all about family, relationships, and getting through hard times with those you care about. And that can also be said about Jones’ character, Will Cleveland. Viewers first see Will in the second season episode, “Three Miners From Everwood,” when a mine collapses and people need help. Will is a jazz pianist who, after receiving help from the doctors, becomes a musical mentor to one of the main characters, Ephram Brown (Gregory Smith).

The character appears in two more episodes, with the last one, “The Tipping Point,” in season three, showing Ephram hurting Will’s feelings and, maybe, messing up their friendship. With his calming voice and presence, Jones makes for an amazing mentor and teacher, giving a child all they need in order to succeed while encouraging them along the way. While he was only a guest star for three episodes, he definitely made a lasting impact on Ephram's character.

6 President Dibala in ‘House, M.D.’ (2004)

Created By David Shore

There is no shortage of drama and quirky, intense patients throughout the series House, M.D.. Of course, Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) tends to start a lot of the drama since he is an insufferable know-it-all. However, he is a genius, so his colleagues tend to overlook his pessimistic personality. It was interesting to see him go head-to-head with an African dictator, though. In season six, episode four, ‘The Tyrant,’ Jones guest stars as President Dibala, a Tyrannical Dictator who, unsurprisingly, really does not make friends with the staff of Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital after he is admitted for vomiting blood.

Jones brought his stage performance experience to the set, bringing all the charisma one needs on stage to the personality of a dictator who thinks he is doing all the right things in the name of his country. Even though the character is thought of as emotionless and calculating, Jones’ energy makes Dibala seem almost aggressive while he’s lying in a hospital bed. The facial expressions and outright anger Jones brings to the performance make it one of his best guest roles.

5 Norman Royster in ‘Frasier’ (1993)

Created By David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee

Kelsey Grammer plays the iconic psychiatrist and talk show host Frasier Crane in the 1993 sitcom Fraiser. Known as kind of uptight and arrogant, viewers see a different side of the character during the seventh season episode “Roz's Krantz and Gouldenstein Are Dead.” During the episode, Frasier visits a retirement home where none other than Norman Royster resides.

Played by Jones, Norman is a blind man with a sweet, loving attitude, as seen when he tells Frasier he listens to his talk show and even takes some of his advice in regard to remembering his late wife. Even though he can’t see, Norman pokes fun at himself and even makes the fussy Frasier feel a bit better about himself. Norman sees the good in Fraiser and even calls him a man with integrity. It is a different kind of role for Jones, as fans of the actor tend to see him in more dramatic projects and not necessarily sitcoms. It is an instance where viewers can really see his range as an actor and that he was able to play more comedic roles.