One of this year's biggest blockbusters, Wicked, has certainly reignited the passion for musical films. Thrilling hits like Steven Spielberg's reboot of West Side Story, Jon M. Chu's Into the Heights, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick... Boom! have showcased that sing-song movies can still make waves in Hollywood, like in the Golden Age. Even the most underrated musicals from the early 2000s deserve a second look.

When Romance & Cigarettes hit theaters in 2005, it stood apart from the usual flamboyant flare found in the genre. Directed by John Turturro, the film was an audacious blend of musical, romance, and gritty drama that divided audiences but garnered glowing praise from some critics, including the venerable Roger Ebert, who awarded it four stars in 2007! With Susan Sarandon, James Gandolfini, and Kate Winslet at the helm, supported by a stellar A-list cast, Romance & Cigarettes transcended expectations and redefined what a romance musical could be.

Characters Lip-sync to Popular Pop, Rock, Ballad Songs in 'Romance & Cigarettes'

Set in a working-class New York neighborhood, Romance & Cigarettes follows Nick Murder (Gandolfini), an ironworker grappling with a midlife crisis. His affair with Tula (Winslet), a fiery and uninhibited woman, jeopardizes his marriage to Kitty (Sarandon). But this is not a simple tale of infidelity; the musical delves into the complexities of human relationships and the emotional turbulence that defines them. What makes Romance & Cigarettes extraordinary is its storytelling methodology: rather than traditional musical numbers, characters lip-sync to an eclectic mix of songs ranging from pop and rock to operatic ballads, allowing the music to reveal their innermost thoughts and emotions.

Turturro's bold decision to use existing songs — instead of composing original compositions — adds a relatable touch to the story. In one memorable scene, Nick channels his regret and yearning through Engelbert Humperdinck's "A Man Without Love," transforming a mundane moment into a profound emotional performance. The soundtrack becomes a character itself, with the lyrics and melodies amplifying the film's core beats.

Romance & Cigarettes succeeds because of the star-studded actors that carry it. Gandolfini, known for his iconic role as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos, brings a remarkable depth to Nick. His performance captures a man torn between his desires and his love for his family, embodying vulnerability and raw masculinity in equal measure. It’s a role that spotlights Gandolfini’s range, proving he was far more than the mobster archetype he became famous for. With her exaggerated Cockney accent and larger-than-life personality, Kate Winslet, as Tula, is equally magnetic alongside Susan Sarandon, who delivers a powerhouse performance as Kitty, Nick’s sharp-witted wife.

The ensemble supporting cast, including Christopher Walken as Nick’s eccentric cousin Bo, Steve Buscemi as his cynical best friend, and Mary-Louise Parker and Aida Turturro as his daughters, adds richness and humor to the narrative. Walken, in particular, steals scenes with his signature quirkiness that exemplifies the film’s blend of absurdity and sincerity.

Robert Ebert Praised 'Romance & Cigarettes' for its "Audacious Originality and Startling Sexuality"

While Romance & Cigarettes received mixed reactions upon its release, Roger Ebert championed the film for its originality. According to the review, he celebrated Turturro's willingness to take risks, describing the film as "one of the most magical films of the 2005 festival season." Ebert particularly praised Gandolfini, noting how the actor conveyed the character's inner turmoil with subtlety and grace.

Ebert's endorsement highlighted Turturro's wicked timing for dialogue and unapologetic embrace of imperfection. For Ebert, Romance & Cigarettes was more than a musical; it was a humanistic story told through an unorthodox lens. Despite Ebert's praise and a star-studded cast, Romance & Cigarettes struggled to find an audience. Its tonal shifts—from bawdy comedy to heartfelt drama made it a tough sell for mainstream audiences. However, over the years, the film has gained a devoted cult following, appreciated for its ability to find beauty in the chaos of human relationships.

Ahead of its time, Romance & Cigarettes feels like a precursor to scripts that combine genres and push narrative boundaries, such as La La Land and Annette. For those who may shy away from traditional musicals, Turturro's rom-com is a celebration of love in all its messy, complicated glory — one that dares to be different and flawed. As Roger Ebert so eloquently put it, it's "a film that breaks out of Hollywood jail with audacious originality, startling sexuality, heartfelt emotions, and an anarchic liberty."