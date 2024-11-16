James Gandolfini will forever be best known for his role on The Sopranos, a series that fundamentally changed the notion of “prestige television” forever. Although previous HBO shows like Oz had certainly had a “water cooler effect,” The Sopranos proved to be an instantly iconic crime drama with some of the greatest characterization and performances in the history of the genre. The Sopranos will always be the first projects his fans think of, but Gandolfini also has an impressive catalog of film roles.

Gandolfini was a far more versatile actor than he was given credit for, as he appeared in a multitude of modern classics, many of which fell outside the “gangster” genre. Gandolfini’s early death is tragic for many reasons, including the fact that he likely had several more great film performances left in him prior to any sort of retirement. Here are the ten best James Gandolfini performances, ranked.

10 ‘Get Shorty’ (1995)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

Image via MGM

Get Shorty was a film that was ahead of its time, as it satirized Hollywood productions by showing how they weren’t actually that different from the inner workings of a mafia operation. While John Travolta earned unanimous praise for his role as the “fixer” Chili, Gandolfini ended up having a scene stealing role as Bear, an enforcer for the mob who had a heart of gold.

Gandolfini proved that he was worthy of sharing the screen with several acting heavyweights, as Get Shorty featured an extended ensemble cast that included Gene Hackman, Danny Devito, Rene Russo, and Delroy Lindo among others. It was also a sign that he had a snarky sense of humor that would end up being well utilized throughout some of his more comedic projects; one of Gandolfini’s greatest gifts was that he could constantly subvert audience expectations.

Get Shorty A mobster travels to Hollywood to collect a debt, and discovers that the movie business is much the same as his current job. Release Date October 20, 1995 Director Barry Sonnenfeld Cast John Travolta , Gene Hackman , Delroy Lindo Rene Russo , Danny DeVito , Dennis Farina Runtime 105 Main Genre Comedy Writers Elmore Leonard , Scott Frank Studio Jersey Films, MGM Tagline Attitude plays a part. The mob is tough - but it's nothing like show business Expand

Watch on Max

9 ‘The Drop’ (2014)

Directed by Michael Roskam

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The Drop served as the final film that Gandolfini appeared in, and it could not have been a more moving tribute to what he accomplished throughout his career in film. While it was another mafia-centric story, The Drop starred Gandolfini as an aging gangster who has abandoned the life of crime, and reconnects with his cousin (Tom Hardy), who attempts to shape a new path for himself after falling in love with an enigmatic woman (Noomi Rapace).

Gandolfini was able to show sensitivity in a complex role, taking audiences by surprise, since they may have expected him to be more ruthless. His chemistry with Hardy is terrific, as despite looking nothing alike, it was entirely believable that the two characters were within the same family, and had grown to rely upon each other over the course of their entire lives.

7 10 The Drop Bob Saginowski finds himself at the center of a robbery gone awry and entwined in an investigation that digs deeply into the neighborhood's past where friends, families, and foes all work together to make a living – no matter the cost. Release Date September 12, 2014 Director Michael R. Roskam Cast Tom Hardy , Noomi Rapace , James Gandolfini , Matthias Schoenaerts , John Ortiz , Elizabeth Rodriguez Runtime 106 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Dennis Lehane Studio Fox Searchlight Pictures Tagline From the author of Mystic River and Gone Baby Gone. Website http://www.thedrop-movie.com Expand

Rent on Amazon

8 ‘Killing Them Softly’ (2012)

Directed by Andrew Dominik

Image via Inferno Entertainment

Killing Them Softly is one of the darkest and most cynical crime movies of the past few decades, as Andrew Dominik explored the breakdown of a small criminal operation in the aftermath of a robbery on a card game. Gandolfini plays a career criminal who is faced with the unfortunate reality that he may have to go to prison, despite only recently being released.

Gandolfini nails the idiosyncratic dialogue that Dominik wrote, which verges between being highly realistic and slightly ethereal, and borderline existential. Killing Them Softly has a stacked cast of great actors that includes Brad Pitt, Scoot McNairy, Sam Shepard, Ben Mendelsohn, Ray Liotta, and Richard Jenkins among others, but it would be hard not to argue that Gandolfini was the complete scene-stealer. It’s easily one of the most vulnerable, and surprisingly emotional, performances that he has ever given.

Rent on Amazon

7 ‘Enough Said’ (2013)

Directed by Nicole Holofcener

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Enough Said was proof that Gandolfini could also be a great romantic comedy star, as the chemistry he has with Julia Louis-Dreyfus is enough to make Nicole Holofcener’s charming, slice-of-life dramedy a borderline modern classic. While uncomfortable at times, Enough Said takes a very grounded approach to what dating looks like for middle-aged people.

Gandolfini proves to be effortlessly charming, as he plays a sensitive man who isn’t exactly sure how to admit his feelings. Although the film ultimately takes itself seriously, Gandolfini is able to use his physicality to his advantage, particularly in a few scenes in which he performs some slapstick humor. It was obviously going to be very hard for Gandfolini to create a character that didn’t remind audiences of Tony Soprano, but Enough Said proved just how versatile he was, and easily ranks as the greatest romantic comedy that he ever appeared in.

Enough Said A divorced woman who decides to pursue the man she's interested in learns he's her new friend's ex-husband. Release Date October 11, 2013 Director Nicole Holofcener Cast James Gandolfini , Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Catherine Keener , Toni Collette , Ben Falcone Runtime 93 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Nicole Holofcener Tagline Expand

Watch on Hulu

6 ‘Where The Wild Things Are’ (2009)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Image via Warner Bros.

Where The Wild Things Are was a very ambitious adaptation of a children’s fantasy novel that proved once again why Spike Jonze is one of the most ambitious storytellers of his generation. The film centers on the young boy Max (Max Records), who avoids spending time with his mother (Catherine Keener) and her new boyfriend (Mark Ruffalo) by retreating into a fantasy world in which his imagination comes to life.

Gandolfini voices a soft-hearted creature named Carol who ends up being the best friend that Max has. The dynamic between the two is certainly the heart of the film, as both characters end up inspiring each other to become more confident and prideful in their appearances. Where the Wild Things Are may be aimed at children, but the themes of perseverance and self-respect are relevant to audiences of all ages.

Watch on Max

5 ‘The Man Who Wasn’t There’ (2001)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Image via USA Films

The Man Who Wasn’t There was the only film that Gandolfini made with Joel and Ethan Coen, and it’s a shame that they weren’t able to collaborate more often. The film is certainly inspired by the classic noir films of Alfred Hitchcock, and centers on a manipulative barber (Billy Bob Thorton) who ends up being involved in a conspiracy that includes the shady business executive known as “Big Dave,” played by Gandolfini.

Gandolfini is a perfect fit for the unique tone that the Coen brothers create, as he can be both very intimidating and surprisingly funny in the darkest possible way. Although it was clear that Gandolfini was drawing on his experience of playing gangster, The Man Who Wasn’t There features more than a few clever plot twists that manage to subvert expectations about how the real villain of the story is.

The Man Who Wasn't There A laconic, chain-smoking barber blackmails his wife's boss and lover for money to invest in dry cleaning, but his plan goes terribly wrong. Release Date November 16, 2001 Director Joel Coen Cast Billy Bob Thornton , Richard Jenkins Frances McDormand , Michael Badalucco , James Gandolfini , Katherine Borowitz , Jon Polito , Scarlett Johansson Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Joel Coen , Ethan Coen Tagline The last thing on his mind is murder Expand

Rent on Amazon

4 ‘In the Loop’ (2009)

Directed by Armando Ianucci

In the Loop is one of the best works of satire of the 21st century, as The Thick of It and Veep creator Armando Ianucci created a hilarious fictional scenario about what would happen if the United States and United Kingdom were to engage in a war; unlike other war films, In the Loop looks almost exclusively at the chaotic backstabbing and complex political procedures involved in such a seismic global invasion.

Gandolfini is a downright scene stealer as an incompetent American General who becomes overwhelmed by how disorganized the campaign actually is. Although In the Loop was hailed as a clever “what if” scenario for imagining a nightmarish situation involving incompetent global leadership, the similarities that it has to recent events in both the U.S. and U.K. serve as a reminder that Ianucci may have just ended up predicting the future.

Rent on Amazon

3 ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ (2012)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Zero Dark Thirty is among the most controversial films of the 21st century for its depiction of the CIA spy operation that led to the execution of Osama Bin-laden, one decade after the devastating attack on the World Trade Center in September of 2001. Despite receiving many Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Kathryn Bigelow, some felt that the film endorsed the use of torture.

Gandolfini is downright terrifying as a ruthless CIA operations director who gives the researcher Maya (Jessica Chastain) assistance as she continues her research. While there are faults to be had with the way in which Bigelow chose to tell her story, it is clear by Gandolfini’s spooky performance that Zero Dark Thirty does not intend to lionize all of the techniques that the American military used during this high-profile anti-terrorist espionage campaign.

Zero Dark Thirty A chronicle of the decade-long hunt for al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden after the September 2001 attacks and his death at the hands of the Navy S.E.A.L.s Team 6 in May 2011. Release Date December 19, 2012 Director Kathryn Bigelow Cast Kyle Chandler , Jennifer Ehle , Harold Perrineau Jason Clarke , Reda Kateb , Jessica Chastain Runtime 157 Main Genre Drama Writers Mark Boal Tagline The greatest manhunt in history. Website http://zerodarkthirty-movie.com/ Expand

Watch on Hulu

2 ‘The Last Castle’ (2001)

Directed by Rob Lurie

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The Last Castle is an underrated prison drama that saw Gandolfini going head-to-head with Robert Redford. Redford stars as a respected military general who is imprisoned after failing to comply with orders; Gandolfini co-stars as the prideful prison director who gradually begins to lash out when he feels that his authority is being subverted.

Gandolfini brings a level of complexity to his performance, as he is jovial to the point that he feels that his leadership is being questioned. While The Last Castle is a very morally complex film that does not point out obvious heroic characters, Gandolfini shows how an abuse of power can lead angry men to becoming dictatorial, violent, and impossible to reason with. It’s a terrifying performance that transforms The Last Castle from being a respectable drama to being a genuinely insightful breakdown of the way that justice works in America.

The Last Castle Release Date October 19, 2001 Director Rod Lurie Cast James Gandolfini , Robert Redford , Mark Ruffalo , Delroy Lindo , Clifton Collins Jr. , Robin Wright , Kristen Shaw , Paul Calderon , Brian Goodman , Steve Burton , Sam Ball , Jeremy Childs , George W. Scott , Steve Sandfort , Michael Irby , Frank Military , Nick Kokich , David Alford , Dean Hall , Peg Allen , Rick Vito , Maurice Bullard , Forrest D. Bradford , Scott Michael , Dean Miller Runtime 131 minutes Writers David Scarpa YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yOyXG9rheM Producers Don Zepfel Character(s) Col. Winter , Lt. Gen. Eugene Irwin , Yates , Gen. Wheeler , Cp. Ramov Aguilar , Rosalie Irwin (uncredited) , Clerk (Staff Sgt.) , Dellwo , Beaupre , Cap. Peretz , Duffy , Cutbush , Thumper , Inmate , Enriquez , Doc , Pvt. Niebolt , Corp. Zamorro , Harris , Secretary (Kelly) , Red Team Leader , Sgt. McLaren , Simmons , Gunton , Carvelli Expand

Watch on Prime Video

1 ‘The Sopranos’ (1999-2007)

Created by David Chase

Image via HBO

The Sopranos is easily one of the greatest television shows of all-time, but the series would never have earned the legacy that it currently has if it wasn’t for the amazing lead performance by Gandolfini. While the entire series has excellent acting, Gandolfini was able to play a complex anti-hero who the viewers were occasionally forced to sympathize with, even though Tony consistently proved to be a psychopathic person capable of incredible acts of violence.

The Sopranos consistently forced Gandlfini to find new aspects of Tony’s personality, particularly in later seasons where his mental health issues grow more problematic. Although fans still may be divided on the way in which showrunner David Chase chose to conclude the series on a very ambiguous moment, it is impossible to argue that Gandolfini did excellent work up until the very end of the last episode.

The Sopranos New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano deals with personal and professional issues in his home and business life that affect his mental state, leading him to seek professional psychiatric counseling. Release Date January 10, 1999 Creator David Chase Cast James Gandolfini , Edie Falco , Jamie-Lynn Sigler , Lorraine Bracco , Michael Imperioli , Steve Van Zandt , Tony Sirico , Steve Schirripa Main Genre Drama Seasons 6 Studio HBO Expand

Watch on Max

KEEP READING: 10 Underrated Action Movies With a Cult Following, Ranked