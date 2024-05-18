The Big Picture James Gandolfini's emotional performance in The Drop showcases a different side of the gangster genre.

The chemistry between Gandolfini and Tom Hardy makes The Drop engaging, despite its lack of action.

The film subverts expectations by showing a more sensitive and humorous side of Gandolfini's character.

The Sopranos was a series that changed the television landscape forever, as it kicked off the “prestige TV” era by proving that high quality television shows could contain the same dramatic intensity as Hollywood films. While the brilliance of showrunner David Chase cannot be overstated, it’s unlikely that The Sopranos would have the same cultural legacy that it does today if it wasn’t for the all-time great performance by James Gandolfini. Tony Soprano is the role he’s most recognized for, but Gandolfini’s work in the gangster genre spans far beyond his HBO work. Gandolfini also co-starred alongside Tom Hardy and Noomi Rapace in the underrated 2014 crime drama The Drop.

Stylistically, The Drop is about as different from The Sopranos as possible. While The Sopranos told an epic family saga over years of storytelling, The Drop is a grounded character piece that examines gangsters wrestling with the legacy of their life of crime. Showing gangsters in a less action-packed environment may seem less inherently exciting, but The Drop succeeds in inverting expectations when it comes to the genre’s archetypes. Gandolfini’s emotional performance in The Drop showed he could show a different side of the criminal experience; it served as a fitting final film for one of the industry’s most beloved actors.

Who Does James Gandolfini Play in ‘The Drop?'

Set within the criminal underworld of New York City, The Drop focuses on the former criminal Bob Saginowski (Hardy), who has reframed his life as a bartender. Gandolfini co-stars as the bar owner Marv, a cousin of Bob’s who was once involved in the mysterious disappearance of a mutual enemy. Bob has tried to ignore his cousin’s influence, as a new romance blossoms when he helps a woman, Nadia (Rapace), find a home for a lost dog. However, Bob and Marvs’ past comes to haunt them when the Chechen mobster, Chovka (Michael Aronov), begins asking about a case of stolen cash. It’s revealed that Marv was involved in orchestrating a robbery with far-reaching impact.

Gandolfini was able to show the inescapable nature of the gangster lifestyle, as Marv is a character who can’t help but repeat his past mistakes. While Bob is earnestly trying to settle for a more low-key reality where he can make positive changes to his lifestyle, Marv can’t help but feel that he was destined for something greater. While Marv orchestrates the heist as a means to pay for his father's medical bills, he is unfortunately so caught up with his sensationalized notion of what his life used to be that he forgot how dangerous it actually was. Gandolfini is able to showcase Marv’s regret upon these revelations in a manner that is heartbreaking to watch.

The Drop may not have as much action and intrigue as gangster classics like Goodfellas or The Godfather, but the excellent chemistry between Gandolfini and Hardy makes the film more engaging. There’s an entire history of in-jokes, close calls, and bonding experiences between Bob and Marv that is never spelled out directly for the audience. Hardy and Gandolfini perfectly lean into the role of old cousins that this type of exposition isn’t necessary. While Bob’s romance with Nadia inspires him to open up about Marv’s checkered past in a few instances when it is relevant to the plot, the enigmatic nature of Gandolfini’s performance makes it more compelling.

‘The Drop’ Shows a More Sensitive Side of James Gandolfini

While Tony Soprano is a character known for being intimidating and ruthless, Gandolfini’s performance in The Drop is quite sincere and emotional. Even at the height of his powers, Marv was never a figure of prominence within the mafia world, and lacked the charisma and leadership skills that Tony often displayed in The Sopranos. Gandolfini shows how easily Marv crumples when realizing that he is just a pawn within a larger scheme. Despite the pride that he shows for his achievements, Marv isn’t someone who has endured within the community’s legacy. The rare instances in which Marv is forced to reckon with this truth features some of the most heartbreaking acting moments of Gandolfini’s entire career.

It’s a grim and often brutal watch, but The Drop also showed the tenacity and sly humor that made Gandolfini such a unique actor. The Sopranos was often a lot funnier than it was given credit for, and Gandolfini even tried his hand in romantic comedies like Enough Said. In The Drop, Marv often makes jokes at Bob’s expense, and maintains a rowdy atmosphere in his bar. There’s no underlying nastiness to his humor; in fact, Marv often uses his comedy as a means of distracting from the life-or-death situation that he finds himself in.

‘The Drop’ Continues James Gandolfini's Legacy From ‘The Sopranos'

Despite how radically different the two projects are, the notion of gangsters wrestling with their legacy in The Drop is a likely reference to Gandolfini’s popularity on The Sopranos. Going into the film, viewers had a pre-ordained relationship with Gandolfini based on his past work, which made it all the more interesting when The Drop subverted expectations. Viewers anxious to see more of Gandolfini in the genre after The Sopranos reached its controversial finale in 2007 were thrilled to see how dynamic of a performance he was still capable of giving. While his tragic passing in 2013 makes it a somewhat melancholy watch, The Drop is a fitting sendoff for Gandolfini on the big screen. What could’ve been a standard gangster thriller became an emotionally earnest and surprisingly sweet tribute to an actor who helped shape the genre as it is known today. The world deserved more Gandolfini performances, but The Drop at least allowed him to go out on a high note.

