While the previous decade saw the debut of popular dramatic television shows like The X-Files and Twin Peaks, the era of “prestige TV” didn’t truly begin until The Sopranos made its debut on HBO in 1999. It was evident from the show’s pilot that there was something unique about the way that the series approached its material, and it wasn’t just because of the brilliant writing by David Chase. James Gandolfini was giving a performance that was simultaneously heartbreaking, tragic, and hilarious, instantly proving him to be one of the finest actors of his generation. Although his film roles were sadly too few and far between, Gandolfini gave one of his best performances in the crime drama The Man Who Wasn’t There.

The Man Who Wasn’t There was directed by Joel and Ethan Coen when the duo were at the height of their popularity. Fargo had won them their first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, The Big Lebowski turned into an instant cult classic, and O Brother, Where Art Thou? proved to be one of the most inventive adaptations of The Odyssey ever made. However, The Man Who Wasn’t There was certainly an ambitious project, as it attempted to homage the style of neo-noir whodunit films that had been popular in the 1940s. Although it’s a film that includes excellent work from both Billy Bob Thorton and Scarlett Johansson, The Man Who Wasn’t There proved that Gandolfini should have worked with the Coen brothers more often.

What Is 'The Man Who Wasn’t There' About?

In what feels like a premise that Alfred Hitchcock could have made several decades prior, The Man Who Wasn’t There centers on a lonely barber who is drawn into a conspiracy plot. Ed Crane (Thorton) has relatively few ambitions, but is forced into an unhappy marriage with his obnoxious wife, Doris (Frances McDormand). Ed realizes that his barbershop business with his brother, Frank (Michael Badalucco), isn’t going anywhere, so he decides to take matters into his own hands. Suspecting that Doris is having an affair, Ed decides to blackmail her boss, “Big Dave” Brewster (Gandolfini). While it seems like a simple ploy to both punish Doris for her infidelity and score some easy cash, Ed’s plan goes awry when he realizes that Dave is far more ruthless than he could have ever imagined. The situation grows more complex when Ed realizes Dave is also embezzling funds from his employer and is under pressure to ensure that he pays up in time.

One of the most brilliant aspects of the Coen brothers’ filmography is that the duo rarely creates characters that are clearly identified heroes or villains. For the most part, the figures they create have a level of ethical ambiguity, making it more compelling for audiences to invest in what unexpected direction the story could go. Gandolfini does a great job at playing an intimidating figure who nonetheless recognizes that he is a pawn within a larger scheme. At first glance, Dave is just another aggressive businessman who is taking advantage of his authority to seduce women. However, the embezzling subplot suggests that Dave is terrified about losing his status, a theme that feels particularly relevant within the context of the post-war era of the 1940s. Gandolfini does a great job of showing how fear motivates Dave to become a more monstrous character.

James Gandolfini Showed His Range in 'The Man Who Wasn’t There'

Tony Soprano is one of the greatest television characters of all-time because he subverted expectations for what a crime storyline should look like. He may have been the most powerful gangster in the “Five Families,” but he was also a caring husband, family man, and avid animal lover. Similarly, Gandolfini is able to turn Dave in The Man Who Wasn’t There into a flawed character who is surprisingly sensitive. In one of the film’s most powerful scenes, Dave breaks down in tears in front of Ed when discussing how the blackmailing scheme could erode his business. It’s surprising to see someone as physically imposing as Gandolfini get in touch with his feelings; for a moment, it’s easy to forget how utterly ruthless Dave can be when he feels that he has been double-crossed.

While it wasn’t necessarily a role that was given a lot of screen time, Gandolfini has an important impact on the story of The Man Who Wasn’t There that changes the direction that the film takes. The brutal standoff between Ed and Dave results in a surprising twist, in which the barber takes drastic action and kills the lowly businessman. This is itself a subversion of expectations, as audiences going in may have expected an actor of Gandolfini’s stature to be playing the primary antagonist. However, Ed’s actions in the immediate aftermath suggest that the power had gone to his head, and that he now sees violence as a means to solve his problem. This twist wouldn’t have been nearly as effective if it weren’t for the casting of Gandolfini against type.

Gandolfini Was Perfect for the Coen Brothers’ Aesthetic

The Sopranos may have dominated Gandolfini’s career until the end of its run, but he was often a more versatile performer than he was given credit for. Between a series of romantic comedies and his heartbreaking turn in the family crime drama The Drop, Gandolfini proved to be a chameleon of an actor who was unafraid to take on challenging roles. Gandolfini was so talented at playing a multitude of roles that it’s unfortunate that he never worked with the Coen brothers again. Considering how vast the ensemble casts of films like No Country For Old Men, Burn After Reading, A Simple Man, and True Grit were, it's easy to imagine Gandolfini popping up in a minor part.

