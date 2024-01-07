The Big Picture James Garner portrayed Wyatt Earp as a badass vigilante seeking revenge, challenging the traditional portrayal of him as a measured and morally superior lawman.

The film Hour of the Gun is a grim shoot-em-up, following Earp and Doc Holliday as they hunt down the members of the Clanton gang.

In contrast to his portrayal in Hour of the Gun, Garner played a more comedic version of Wyatt Earp in the film Sunset, which ultimately led to a feud with co-star Bruce Willis.

James Garner was privileged enough to portray legendary Western lawman Wyatt Earp in two feature Western films, Hour of the Gun (1967) and again in Sunset (1988). Hour of the Gun is said to be a more factual film than those previous tales of Earp and the O.K. Corral. Ike Claton survived this battle, whereas the earlier incarnations of the tale show him being killed in the fight. Garner also felt that the previous portrayals of his character needed a certain kind of authenticity. Wyatt Earp is often portrayed as a measured, reasonable lawman, morally superior, and untarnished. In contrast, Garner decided to make him more of a badass who is quick with the gun rather than a peacemaker.

James Garner Played a Grim and Gritty Wyatt Earp in 'Hour of the Gun'

James Garner would tell Hour of the Gun Director John Sturgis biographer Glen Lovell in his book Escape Artist: The Life and Films of John Sturges that he saw "Earp as a type of vigilante, out for revenge. He was a guy taken with his power, who nobody could defy. He had no qualms about shooting those boys ... I think the movie's as accurate as any that's been done." This is true of the film, taking its plot from the very much alive Ike Clanton (Robert Ryan), who is still causing all kinds of trouble in Tombstone and quarreling with Wyatt, Virgil (Frank Converse), Morgan (Sam Melville), and Doc Holliday (Jason Robards). After Virgil and Morgan are gun-downed by the cowardly Clanton gang, Wyatt and Doc Holliday posse up with a group of deputized cutthroats and hunt down Ike and his flunkies one by one. The film is a grim shoot-em-up with Wyatt and Holliday butting heads over the morality of killing, upholding the law, or satisfying the need for personal revenge.

Doc Holliday is a dentist-turned-gambler, a gunslinger who doesn't hesitate to kill a man. In the first moments of the film, as he is questioned by the lawyer seeking reparations in court for the unlawful shooting of Ike Clanton's men, Holliday admits that he has killed nearly 25 people as a civilian. He leans quickly in the chair, turning a contemptible eye toward the judge and the lawyer. He is not so much a man who respects the justice system as he deeply reveres Earp. He sums it up by telling the lawyer trying to railroad him that he would go to hell on Earp's word alone. Contrast this to Earp, who sits coolly on the witness stand, assured that he shot those men down in perfect accordance with the law. He answers the lawyers' questions accurately and confidently. He says no more or less than he has to, and even when he is accused of shooting down Clanton's men, as they turned out their coats to show they were not carrying weapons, he doesn't get angry at the blatant lie. He is found innocent, his faith in the law assured.

His morality, of course, is tested after the death of his brothers, and this comes to a head in a tense scene after Earp shoots down a Clanton man, toying with him in a shootout. Doc Holliday offers Wyatt Earp a drink, and Earp refuses. Holliday insists that if Eaarp is going to kill like Holliday, then he should drink like Holliday. Wyatt belts Doc across the chops, sending him sprawling onto the dirt. Until now, nobody had challenged Wyatt Eaarp or called him to account. It is Earps' belief in the justice system that led to his brothers' death because, as Holliday points out, Wyatt had only finished Ike Clanton off at the O.K. Corral; they could have avoided all this unnecessary death. Now, under the guise of the law, Wyatt and Doc are more or less following a hit list born out of a desire for revenge. This take on Earp is a far more gritty interpretation of the famous lawman and one that Garner and Sturgis believed was more historically accurate.

Why Did James Garner Hate the Movie 'Sunset'?

James Garner would reprise the role of Wyatt Earp in writer/director Blake Edwards' Western (comedy?) crime thriller Sunset, adopting a more comedic tone. The film is about the fictional Western actor Tom Mix (Bruce Willis), who teams up with the film's technical advisor, the famous Wyatt Earp, and ends up involved in their real-life case of murder and corruption involving the fearsome gangster Dutch Kieffer (Joe Dallesandro). The unlikely pairing of Willis and Garner has a more buddy cop quality feel to it than does Hour of the Gun, with plenty of one-liner jokes and slapstick moments, including one where Wyatt Earp kicks a man in the testicles, totally out of character for the man who shot down the Clanton gang.

Garner plays the role of Earp as a type of "old man on the porch" street-wise and aloof to Tom Mix's flashy Hollywood bravado. Audiences get to know Tom Mix as he pulls up to the studio lot in his ornate white car, and when he meets the unassuming, darkly dressed Earp, Mix towers above him, dressed all in white on a white horse. The juxtaposition is a classic oil and vinegar trope and seems entirely out of place in the genre and just flat-out ridiculous. Earp, on the other hand, is more slick than his Hour of the Gun counterpart. He smokes his cigar and swears every word about him is true "except for a lie or two," which serves as the movie's unofficial tagline. It is almost as if Earp never saw his brothers murdered in front of him or lost his best friend to a terminal illness. Perhaps this is why Garner hated the film. The confusion of audiences about whether the film was a comedy or a crime thriller led to its failure at the box office, grossing $4,594,452 worldwide with a budget of 16 million.

James Garner would tell cowboysindians.com that he "hated that movie" along with the whole project and ultimately feuded with his co-star Bruce Willis over the silly affair. Garner did not believe Bruce Willis could pull off a Western hero by any means. Speaking of his co-star to Cowboys and Indians, he said, "Bruce Willis was not my idea of a western star by any means. He didn’t even know how to wear a hat. He’d pull it way down over his ears. I told him, ‘Bruce, no cowboy does that unless he’s riding a bronco.’ Garner laments Willis' commitment to the craft and his instance of ad-libbing scenes instead of sticking to the script, which seems better suited to Hudson Hawk than a Western with a legend like Garner. The whole affair seemed very unprofessional to Garner, and he felt that, at the time, the budding young star, Willis, "did not take his work that seriously."

It's unique for an actor to play a role twice but in such drastically different contexts, and it is a perfect opportunity to see James Garner's range as an actor. His portrayal of the iconic Western hero Wyatt Earp in Hour of the Gun demonstrates Garners' ability to be commanding and intimidating on screen, a total badass killer with an iron will and resolve. His work on Sunset shows Garner's ability to pivot around the same character, bringing out his wit, charm, and self-awareness and making him funny. The fact that he hated the role only further serves to demonstrate James Garner's enduring professionalism and is one of many reasons why the man remains a Hollywood legend.

Hour of the Gun is streaming on MGM+ in the U.S.

