One of the most transparent executives in Hollywood just shared another major update that fans have been waiting for. On his personal Threads account, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn showcased the first look at the A.R.G.U.S. logo in the DCU. A.R.G.U.S. is a federal agency of the United States Government that operates under the jurisdiction of Homeland Security and is currently led by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). The logo shared by Gunn is a carbon copy of the one from DC Comics, as he proves yet again his willingness to adapt directly from the source material. Gunn recently wrapped filming on Superman and is currently assisting with the production of Peacemaker Season 2, two of the first three DCU projects alongside Creature Commandos.

Gunn revealed almost two months ago to the date that Tim Meadows was joining the DCU as A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury, and would play the character in Peacemaker Season 2. It's unclear how big of a role Meadows will have in the series, but with Gunn sharing photos of his organization on Threads, it's safe to assume he's likely in Atlanta now with the rest of the Peacemaker crew as filming barrels toward the finish line. Meadows is one of several new additions to the Peacemaker Season 2 cast, as Gunn confirmed early in the filming process that Frank Grillo would appear in the second season as Rick Flag Sr., the same character who will feature in the animated series, Creature Commandos.

When Does the DCU Actually Begin?

Image via James Gunn

While Gunn announced very early in the process that Superman (formerly titled Superman: Legacy at the time) would be the debut DCU movie, he will have the chance to express his vision on the small screen before Superman arrives in theaters next year. Creature Commandos will be the first official DCU project and will feature characters cast by Gunn, in a project written by Gunn specifically for this new era of DC stories. While Peacemaker Season 1 existed within the DCEU, Season 2 will be released after Superman and be canon to the DCU. Gunn was hired in October 2022, and now nearly two years later it's almost time for fans to see what he's been working on all this time.

Peacemaker Season 2 does not yet have an official release date but is expected to release in 2025. Stay tuned to Collier for future updates and stream the first season of Peacemaker exclusively on Max.

