Avengers: Infinity War was widely considered a home-run from Marvel Studios. The culmination of a ten year storyline, bringing in every thread of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly every character playing their part. But one moment did bother a lot of fans. When Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the rest of the Guardians have Thanos (Josh Brolin) trapped in a trance, Thanos inadvertently reveals he killed Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) to the dismay of Quill, the pair having fallen in love over the course of the previous movies. Despite their carefully crafted plan to subdue the Mad Titan, Quill can't help himself and punches Thanos in the face, breaking the trance and costing the team the opportunity of stopping Thanos, which ultimately leads to the death of half the universe.

It was a stupid thing for the character to do, but it wasn't necessarily in keeping with the actual character itself who is, at times, fairly idiotic but has never actually made idiotic decisions. It's certainly not what the first director to handle Quill would have done, that's for sure. The main creative force behind Star-Lord, in the MCU of course, is director and writer James Gunn, and although he's heading off for pastures Superman in the very near future, he still has promotional work to do for Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3. Part of this promotional work, of course, will be retrospective as he leaves Marvel for the foreseeable future.

James Gunn Believes Star-Lord Would React More Rationally

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about his long relationship with the Guardians, Gunn insisted that his version of Quill would never have reacted so emotionally and would have prioritised the fate of the universe over his own grief. The writers of Infinity War, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, as well as directors Joe and Anthony Russo did a masterful job with Infinity War and Endgame, but Gunn admits they "did some things that I wouldn't have wanted", stating that he would not have had Quill punch Thanos, and earlier in the film, his version of Quill would have done as Gamora had asked and killed her when Thanos was taking her away.

RELATED: New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Clip Takes a Dark Trip Into Rocket Raccoon’s Past [Exclusive]Having returned behind the camera, and taken up the screenplay once more, for a final time, Gunn has Quill back in his own hands and the final outing for the Guardians promises to be an emotional - and landscape-changing - affair, particularly when the line-up post-Vol. 3 looks set to be without Saldaña, who has said this will be her final film, Dave Bautista - who intends to depart as well - and any other unknown number of cast members who can't see themselves on-screen having not had Gunn write their lines for them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres on May 5. Check out the trailer below.