James Gunn Shares “10 Most Underrated, Binge-Worthy Shows of the 2000’s” for Quarantine Viewing

Since this crazy pandemic quarantine stuff broke, James Gunn has been at the forefront of the “have fun staying at home” movement. The Guardians of the Galaxy director has been regularly posting delightful lists of movies, TV shows, and music to catch up on while we’re all stuck at home. Now, Gunn shoots again with a very specific list on his Instagram: “10 Most Underrated, Binge-Worthy Shows of the 2000’s.”

If I’m gonna knock Gunn at all for his list, it’s that many of his shows started in the 2010s. And many of his shows that sound the weirdest and wildest (like Errol Morris‘ docuseries First Person or the beyond-strange sounding docuseries Karachi Kops) are simply unavailable digitally in legal means. But there’s no doubt that Gunn’s taste is unique and top drawer, with dramas like Justified, comedies like Wonder Showzen, and reality shows like The Joe Schmo Show all getting their moment in the sun.

Check out Gunn’s full list of underrated TV shows of the 2000s (and, uh, 2010s) below. For more treasures from Gunn, here’s his favorite action movies, and a new mixtape from GotG.