In previous years, Zack Snyder - who was 'credited' (if you want to call it that) with beginning the DC Universe on screen - had complained of what he referred to as 'studio interference' from Warner Bros. while attempting to put his movies into theaters.

Both Snyder's movies - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League - were tweaked relentlessly from their original form by studio-mandated changes from above. Indeed, by the time Justice League was released in cinemas, it no longer resembled the film Snyder had made, while Joss Whedon was being credited as the director of that film after Snyder stepped away following a personal tragedy.

David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016) was also long-rumored to have suffered at the hands of the Warner Bros. executives as well, with Ayer promising his own cut would see the light of day eventually. However, unlike Snyder - who saw an HBO Max exclusive release of his own Justice League cut - the Ayer cut has yet to see the light of day. One thing that all of these films that have seen interference have in common, though, is negative critical response. Critics and fans know when they're watching things that directors don't want.

RELATED: James Gunn Denies Gal Gadot Has Been “Booted” After ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Cancellation

With DC Studios now under the control of James Gunn and Peter Safran, however, it appears these issues will (hopefully) be a thing of the past. Gunn has responded to a fan on the social media site Mastodon to elaborate on why fans shouldn't be concerned with the films being meddled with from above. "The position is different than it was with Zack, etc. Peter & I are the heads of DC Studios," Gunn said. "The only studio interference would be from us!"

Gunn and Safran have overhauled the DC universe already in their initial weeks in charge. Soon after Henry Cavill went public on Instagram to announce his return as Superman - following a cameo at Dwayne Johnson's insistence at the conclusion of Black Adam - Gunn announced the character would in fact be recast for later films, rebooting the franchise and removing Cavill from the role.

Gal Gadot's film with Patty Jenkins, the third installment of the Wonder Woman series, was also recently scrapped - with Jenkins disputing that she abandoned the project, while Gunn - having been asked why he got rid of Gadot - responded to another fan on Twitter saying he never 'axed' anybody from that role.

Gunn and Safran have their work cut out for them - but at least they're fully in control of their decisions.