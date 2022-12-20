Despite numerous changes taking place under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new regime at

DC Studios, including the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3, Gunn has denied Gal Gadot has been ‘booted’ from DC. The revelation comes after the CEO responded to backlash received for other decisions made, including casting someone other than Henry Cavill as Superman.

As first uncovered by a recent Deadline article, Gunn has spoken out against claims Gadot has been fired from DC Studios. “Cannot wait to see what you’re cooking up… That being said the move to boot Cavill and Gadot (especially after they’d announced their return) doesn’t inspire confidence,” one fan replied to Gunn’s recent statement on Instagram imploring internet users to be respectful. In response, Gunn denied the claim DC had cut ties with Gadot despite cancelling the third Wonder Woman installment. “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we “booted” Gal,” Gunn said. Whether that means Gal is still part of DC or has parted ways on her own terms is yet to be cleared up by either the studio heads or the actress.

As part of the changes Gunn and Safran are making, it was revealed that Patty Jenkins would not be directing Wonder Woman 3, with the project cancelled altogether. “The attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away,” Jenkins said in an earlier statement after the film was reportedly removed from the DC line-up after an initial script was presented and rejected. Jenkins went on to acknowledge that the decision to cancel the movie was likely ‘difficult.’ “DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Gadot is yet to respond to the claim she was fired, having previously expressed her interest in a third movie. “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans,” Gadot wrote on both Twitter and Instagram a couple of weeks ago, with her posts accompanied by a scene from the film. “Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” The actress first played Wonder Woman (also known as Diana Prince) in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, before reprising her role in Wonder Woman (2017) and the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), as well as in Justice League (2017).

Gunn’s response to the comment comes with a wider response to the social media backlash he and Safran have faced over changes planned for the future of the DC Universe. “One of the things Peter and I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious and unkind, to say the least,” Gunn wrote on his social media accounts after a largely negative response to the removal of Cavill as Superman and dramatic change to projects in the works. He implored fans to understand that the decisions made were not taken lightly. “Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story and best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts and integrity and always with the story in mind,” he wrote. In the same thread, he assured fans that not only would he and Safran “create a wide and wonderful future for DC,” but would not allow decisions to be made based on public harassment. “No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions.”

Wonder Woman is currently streaming on HBO Max.