Back in late 2023, producer and filmmaker James Gunn announced the first slate of projects in him and Peter Safran's newly established DC Universe. Gunn and Safran, being the new heads of leadership at DC, are taking a stab at rebooting WB's cinematic universe after a 10-year-run with the DC Extended Universe, which began with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel all the way back in 2013, and saw its time come to a close with James Wan sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in 2023. Following its predecessor's footsteps, WB's new DC Universe will be ushered in with Gunn's own Superman movie, which is currently set for release in 2025.

Gunn has previously proven to have a keen eye for directing in the comic book genre, not only with his now-iconic Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy but also with his 2021 R-rated The Suicide Squad, which acted as a soft reboot to the critically panned 2016 film by David Ayer. Gunn has shown a particular passion for these heroes, which has shown in his casting choices, with fan favorites like Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and John Cena's Peacemaker debuting in Gunn's past directorial efforts. Continue reading to discover which iconic DC heroes have already been cast in James Gunn's DC Universe.

Superman

David Corenswet

Superman has long been one of the most popular superheroes, not only in DC's gallery but in comics overall. Superman's cinematic journey has been a long and storied one, beginning with Richard Donner's 1978 Superman film starring Christopher Reeve, which was not only the first major blockbuster comic book movie, but the first major franchise in the genre as well. Between Reeve's Superman films and the DCEU's interpretation of the character, X-Men director Bryan Singer brought Superman back to the big screen with the pseudo-sequel Superman Returns starring Brandon Routh. Unfortunately, Returns received mixed reviews and under performed at the box office, leaving the character untouched until 2013's Man of Steel.

Following Henry Cavill's acclaimed portrayal of the Man of Steel is Twisters and Pearl star David Corenswet. Corenswet has made a name for himself with memorable supporting roles in many films and television series, such as the Ryan Murphy Netflix series Hollywood. James Gunn's Superman is the actor's first leading role in a major blockbuster, giving Corenswet the perfect opportunity to leave his mark on the character and establish a future career as a leading man.

Metamorpho

Anthony Carrigan

James Gunn has become known for taking lesser-known comic book heroes and turning them into household names, and he seems to be using his position at DC to do the same for characters like Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho. Part of the Metamorphae, Metamorpho's powers allow him to shape-shift using elements contained within the human body. Metamorpho has been a part of many DC superhero teams, most notably the Outsiders, of which he is a key member.

Metamorpho will be portrayed by actor Anthony Carrigan, who starred opposite Bill Hader in HBO's Emmy-winning series, Barry, himself receiving three nominations for his performance. This isn't Carrigan's first rodeo in the comic book space either, the actor having played Victor Zsasz in Fox's television series, Gotham. Much like David Corenswet, Anthony Carrigan will make his debut as Metamorpho next year when he appears in James Gunn's Superman.

Mr. Terrific

Edi Gathegi

Another lesser-known DC character making his big-screen debut in James Gunn's DC Universe is Michael Holt, aka Mr. Terrific. Mr. Terrific is one of the smartest heroes in the DC pantheon, possessing a special memory that allows Holt to recall anything he has previously learned or witnessed with great detail. Additionally, Holt has strength beyond that of a normal human, making him more than capable in a fight, and a valuable member of the Justice Society. While Gunn's Superman won't mark Mr. Terrific's first live-action appearance (the character had a role in CW's Arrowverse), it will be the first time the character will have appeared in a big-screen DC blockbuster.

Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific will be played by actor Edi Gathegi. Gathegi is most associated with his roles in the series StartUP and Apple TV+'s For All Mankind. The role of Mr. Terrific will be Gathegi's first foray into the comic book genre and will hopefully propel this supremely talented performer into a major Hollywood star.

Guy Gardner

Nathan Fillion

Many heroes have donned the Green Lantern power ring throughout the history of DC Comics. Three Lanterns are already confirmed to appear in Gunn's DC Universe, the first of which being fan-favorite Guy Gardner. Guy Gardner will be played by actor Nathan Fillion, a close friend and associate of Gunn's who has collaborated with the filmmaker several times in the past, most recently in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where he portrayed Master Karja. Outside his association to Gunn, Fillion has been a hugely prolific actor with a legendary career in film and television, most notably his leading roles in the beloved TV series Castle and Firefly. It'll be a treat to see how Fillion lends his natural charisma and talent to such an iconic role in the cosmic corner of DC.

Hawkgirl

Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced has been confirmed to be playing Kendra Saunders' rendition of Hawkgirl. In DC Comics lore, Saunders was the second person to take up the mantle of Hawkgirl after Sheyera Hall. Kendra Saunders is also known as the leader of the Blackhawks, an organization tasked with stopping apocalyptic threats.

Merced's Hawkgirl will join the fray of heroes being introduced in James Gunn's Superman. Merced has made something of a name for herself in the blockbuster scene, first breaking out with her performances in films like Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario: Day of the Soldado, before landing her first starring role in a major Hollywood production with Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Merced has also been having a busy year in 2024, as she has had supporting roles in both Sony's Madame Web and the sci-fi horror sequel Alien: Romulus.

John Stewart

Aaron Pierre

While he won't be introduced in Gunn's Superman, John Stewart will be seeing his live-action debut in DC's Lanterns series. Another fan-favorite Green Lantern, John Stewart's remarkable comic run has been largely untouched in the cinematic space, as has the Green Lantern Corps as a whole (the less said about the Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern film, the better). It's undeniably exciting to see such a revered DC hero getting his due, alas.

In the role of John Stewart is recent breakout star Aaron Pierre, who is coming off of his recent success as the leading man in the Netflix action thriller, Rebel Ridge. Pierre will also be the voice of a young Mufasa in Disney and Barry Jenkins' upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to the 2019 CG-driven remake of the classic Disney animation. Needless to say, Pierre has a very bright future ahead of him.

Supergirl

Milly Alcock

Clark Kent's equally super cousin, the mighty Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl), will also be joining the stacked line-up in Gunn's Superman. Played in previous incarnations by Helen Slater and Melissa Benoist, the cape will now be passed down to Milly Alcock, who will also lead her very own film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, currently set to hit theaters in 2026. Alcock had her breakout with her roles in TV series Upright and HBO's House of the Dragon, where she played a young Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Hal Jordan

Kyle Chandler

Rounding out the confirmed slate of Green Lanterns being introduced in the DCU, we have the most famous Lantern of them all, Hal Jordan. Previously played in live-action by the aforementioned Ryan Reynolds, Hal Jordan is the only Green Lantern to have a true cinematic counterpart prior to the DCU's Lanterns series. Jordan is most known for being the first human from Earth to be inducted into the Green Lantern Corps, later becoming one of the founding members of the Justice League of America.

Hal Jordan will be portrayed by Emmy-winner Kyle Chandler. Known primarily for his now-iconic turn as Eric Taylor in the hit sports drama series, Friday Night Lights, Chandler has carved out an impressive career in both film and television. Often starring in supporting roles in prestigious dramas, Chandler has also dipped his toe into big-budget blockbusters like Warner Bros.'s Monsterverse films Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as comedies like 2018's Game Night. Chandler's versatility as an actor is a good indication that he'll be able to ride the line with both the comedic and dramatic sensibilities of the iconic DC hero.

Peacemaker

John Cena

Easily the breakout character of James Gunn's DCEU film, The Suicide Squad, John Cena's Peacemaker will also carry over to Gunn's own DC Universe. The character is set to appear in the second season of his solo streaming series, but it hasn't been confirmed that he will appear in any other future DC projects as of writing. It's currently uncertain as to what Gunn's exact plans for the character are going forward, but he has confirmed that Peacemaker season one is not canon to the DCU, but season two will be, teasing a soft reboot of the character and story presented previously.

Blue Beetle

Xolo Maridueña

The only other returning superhero from the DCEU (as of now, that is) will be Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle/Jaime Reyes. Coming off of his solo movie just last year, Jaime's origin story is one of the only projects from the DCEU that will be considered canon for Gunn's DC Universe. Actor Xolo Maridueña had his breakout with the Karate Kid sequel, Cobra Kai, before leading his first ever blockbuster with Blue Beetle, having since received acclaim for his charming portrayal of a hero that has earned his rightful place in the DC pantheon.

The DCU's first theatrical release is Superman, which flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.