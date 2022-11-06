James Gunn, one of the newly-minted co-chairmen and co-CEOs of the DC Universe, has taken to Twitter to address the fans on his new position. The announcement of Gunn and Peter Safran's roles has understandably brought to the forefront fans from all corners of the DC properties. Gunn put together an incredibly respectful and open five-Tweet thread that addresses his acknowledgment and passion for these fans.

One of the most crucial elements to note from Gunn's tweets is that this is a wholly new position for he and Safran - there never was a CEO of DC Studios. Previously, Walter Hamada had served as the studio's president from 2018 until present, overseeing projects such as Aquaman, Shazam, and Wonder Woman 1984. Geoff Johns, predominantly a comics writer for DC, has also been involved with several films in various levels.

Gunn also acknowledged he and Safran's presence on Twitter to interact with fans will be lessened due to these new responsibilities. However, he made sure to note that the two are hearing everyone and aim to both please and wow. Here's what he had to say:

"Our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse - and everyone else as well - into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more."

Gunn, who had previously been associated for his original films and the Guardians of the Galaxy films with Marvel, got his start with DC last year directing The Suicide Squad. As for Safran, his first-look deal with Warner Bros. had him serve as a producer on The Conjuring films, as well as recent DC projects. Both were also integral to HBO Max's Peacemaker, a spin-off series from The Suicide Squad. With that in mind, as well as Gunn's tweet, it's abundantly clear that the vision the two have for the DCU will expand to all fans, across all platforms.

Two very specific fanbases Gunn recognized in his first tweet were for Legends of Tomorrow and David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad. Fans have been clamoring to see Ayer's full-fledged vision of 2016's Suicide Squad since its tepid critical reception upon release, while the Legends of Tomorrow hopes have come about since its cancellation earlier this year. While Gunn cannot make any promises, one would be hard-pressed to find someone who understands the fans more and the kinds of stories they would want to see.

Check out Gunn's Twitter thread below, as well as an in-depth interview with him on the making of The Suicide Squad: