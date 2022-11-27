James Gunn brought a completely different energy to the DCEU with 2021's The Suicide Squad and its subsequent spin-off series Peacemaker, both of which received high praise from fans and critics alike. This is why many were excited when Gunn was announced as the new co-chairman and CEO of DC Studios along with Peter Safran. While we still wait to really see how the new DCEU will take shape under the recently appointed leadership, Gunn has provided some insight into the direction that he will be taking the interconnected universe, saying in a Tweet that the DCEU going forward will have connections across film, TV, and animation.

Gunn was replying to a fan asking if the new leadership is "planning to give more DC character tv shows that’ll add to the story for the DCEU?" Gunn replied saying "most definitely," specifically saying that the "DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation)." Beneath this Tweet from Gunn, fans also voiced some follow-up questions with one asking for confirmation if upcoming animated DC films will be included in the DCEU canon while another asked if there will be standalone series and movies such as Harley Quinn, Gunn replied to both by saying some will be included in the canon while others will be standalone.

Other questions included one on if there are plans for games to be included in the canon, to which Gunn said "Yes," and if DC Studios has a hand in the comics side of DC, to which Gunn said, "Very open communication. As everyone knows I’m a huge comic book fan & I hope everything we do will lead to more people reading @DCComics (& vice versa). But Peter & I are not in charge of the comics - just all filmed DC entertainment."

Gunn and Safran were named the heads of DC Studios back in late October and officially began at their new positions at the start of this month on November 1. The duo will head up the DC adaptations and will be responsible for developing a 10-year plan for the franchise. While in their new positions, Gunn did also confirm that he will continue to write and direct "select DC projects" in the future, with Gunn already working on the second season of Peacemaker and another spinoff focused on Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller.

While we are hopeful of the new direction of the DCEU, the franchise was hit with some notable issues just prior to Gunn and Safran taking their positions, most notably the Batgirl cancellation as well as the recent departure of former President of DC Films, Walter Hamada, which was quickly followed by showrunner and writer Seth Grahame-Smith of an upcoming Green Lantern series leaving the project and the series to go through a redevelopment. Only a month into the new regime, we will need to wait and see how the new direction pans out, but these tweets are definitely reassuring.

You can check out the tweets from Gunn about the future of the interconnected DCEU down below.