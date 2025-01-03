Thanks to the courtesy of James Gunn’s new interconnected DC Universe, Batman fans got their first look at the new iteration of Batman in the latest episode of Creature Commandos. For the uninitiated, the animated series kickstarted the new universe on the small screen back in December and the characters (along with their voice actors) will continue to pop up in the upcoming live-action movies and series as well. So, the Dark Knight making an appearance in the animated series is a pretty exciting moment for fans. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Gunn further teased the origins and positioning of the fan-favorite character.

“I think it’s a great way to show Batman does exist,” Gunn explained of the latest Batman cameo further establishing, “he already exists in this universe, just like when we come to the ‘Superman’ movie and we see Superman already exists and is already known by the people of Metropolis.” Though the director admits he wasn’t ready to “commit” to any character details so fans just got to see the silhouette of the character, as for his presence in the new universe, he affirmed, “We don’t need to hear the origin story again.”

Batman will Have a Huge Impact on DCU

Previously, Gunns vaguely revealed his plans for the Caped Crusader hinting we’ll get to see the whole Bat family at some point. As for the character’s impact on the universe as a whole, he revealed, “That’s just a way to introduce that Batman is a part of this universe, he’s an important part of this universe, and he has an impact on it. Including defeating such pretty dangerous, scary people like Doctor Phosphorus, who’s pretty tough.”

As per previously revealed plans, Gunn is aiming for Batman: The Brave and Bold which will have Bruce Wayne don the cape and cowl again, but he’s not alone this time. He will fight crime with his son, Damian Wayne, by his side. Though Gunn further professed his love for the character and divulged “we’re going to do great things with him. He’s the most popular in the world.” He also teased a possible crossover with Superman himself,

“I can’t wait for people to see more of him along with Superman, and together.”

No further details about the Batman movie are available. Creature Commandos is available to stream on Max. You can check out Gunn’s comments above and know more about The Brave and The Bold with our guide here.

Watch on Max