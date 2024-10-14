James Gunn has never shied away from debunking rumors or dropping casting news on his personal social media accounts, and he just let loose a major revelation about the future of the DCU. On his personal Threads account, DC Studios co-CEO Gunn responded to a claim that every DCU project that had been previously announced as part of Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters was still coming, despite the lack of updates. At the beginning of 2023, Gunn revealed the first stages of his new place for a cinematic universe at DC, including movies and TV shows in live-action and animation, many of which have never been brought to the screen before. However, Gunn recently said that just because a project was announced or confirmed to be in development, doesn't guarantee that it will one day be a finished product:

"Just to clarify, I said everything we originally announced was still in development not that it's still coming. That all depends on the scripts! We'll never put a half-assed script in production just because it was announced."

While this could be disappointing for those waiting for an update on projects that Gunn and the studio have been radio silent on since its announcement, the quality standard will undoubtedly serve the studio well in the long run. Gunn has proven to be more than capable of not only identifying, but writing a good script, as evidenced by his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Peacemaker, and The Suicide Squad. If Gunn doesn't feel that a project has a script up to par that the studio is ready to spend millions of dollars on, then it's better for everyone that those resources be utilized elsewhere. Efficient use of money and effective budgeting will certainly help keep studio overlord interference at a minimum, and also help keep DC out of the same troubles that caused its last undertaking, the DCEU, to fail before it could ever truly get off the ground.

What DCU Projects Are Confirmed To Be Coming?

There are three DCU projects that are either currently filming, or have wrapped filming, that are already on the release schedule: Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2. Creature Commandos has already set a December 5 release date to premiere on Max, and even released its first trailer not long ago. Superman has also been confirmed to release on July 11, 2025, and the film wrapped production at the end of July, with plenty of time to make its release date. Peacemaker Season 2 has been filming in Atlanta since earlier in the year and will likely release sometime in 2025.

The first official DCU project, Creature Commandos, premieres on December 5. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Creature Commandos on Max.

