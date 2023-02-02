The DC Universe is about to look a lot different after the plans laid out by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Those clamoring for insight into what the new heads of DC Studios got precisely that and then some more with Tuesday’s announcement. The video released by Gunn laid out DC’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters vision, which includes five films, four live-action shows, and one animated series. A refreshing look into DC’s creative minds, what this timeline shows is a willingness to go into the vast lore of this universe, not afraid to shy away from the unfamiliar properties or the dark and mysterious.

In typical James Gunn fashion, the lesser-known entities will be spread out in a strategic manner, spearheaded by the biggest stars DC has to offer in Superman, Batman, and the likes of Green Lantern and Supergirl. It's a beautiful mix of characters and stories that will push this universe past its usual suspects and deeper into the bolder side, all of which is done with necessary through-lines and a likely overarching story that will keep DC and comic book fans alike satisfied in a way that the studio has been sorely lacking.

DC Classics Return With a Twist

Image via DC

The most anticipated moment and easily the most important to this new DCU was the announcement of a new Superman: Legacy movie. Quite simply, it had to happen, and it had to be a part of the first wave of new content. Gunn has already begun writing the script for the DC stalwart, which has been set for a 2025 release. What Gunn offered was that this movie will be “the true beginning of the DCU” and that it would see Clark Kent at a younger age in Metropolis than the Man of Steel movies. Because of this, Gunn and Safran are moving away from the Henry Cavill Superman and in a new direction. Although controversial, it’s a switch that makes sense for their vision and one that, assuming is done right, will have a major payoff for this universe moving forward.

Gunn’s plan didn’t just stop there as he also announced the new Batman and Supergirl movies as well as a series centered on the Green Lantern lore. Staples in the world of DC, all of these entries will have different looks than past versions on the screen. The Brave and the Bold won’t be a rehash of the usual Bruce Wayne backstory involving the death of his parents, instead it will hone in on the father-son relationship between Batman and Damian Wayne based on the Grant Morrison run of comics.

Having a Batman story focused on the heir of the Caped Crusader will be a welcomed addition to the universe. The new approach to known characters continues with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, who Gunn said will be “harsher” than past iterations fans have seen play out on the screen, and a new take on the Green Lantern in the form of a true detective show called Lanterns that will offer an array of characters led by Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

It would have been very easy for Gunn and Safran to kick off their new 8-10 year plan with the DCU by simply running a few origin stories on its central characters and developing their story arcs as the years go on. Placing these well-known commodities in an unfamiliar setting gives fans a new take on characters who have had their stories worn out over time. This is a refreshing decision for the future of DC and one that suggests this world is in the correct hands. The plan laid out on Tuesday will be anchored by these iconic heroes but what can take DC to that next level is their new affinity for the unusual suspects.

DC Is Uncovering Unfamiliar and Quirky Properties

There is no one better than Gunn at handling the difficult task of taking a C-list comic character and making them into a worthwhile exploration on the big and small screen. It's the exact same thing he did at Marvel with The Guardians of the Galaxy and what he showed with his first DC works in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Before the slate was revealed, there was optimism that his vision would include a left turn or two into the lesser-known world of the universe, but then the plan was shared and it was quite obvious that Gunn’s vision was going to rely quite a bit than expected on these untapped characters. From the ragtag group of Creature Commandos and The Authority to personalities who have never received their time in the Hollywood spotlight such as Booster Gold and Swamp Thing, DC’s Chapter 1 isn't shorting fans of new stories.

Gunn and Safran understand the value of successfully introducing new and obscure characters into the world of film and television. Not everyone grew up on comic books and knows these backstories as they do with Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent, so to take an unfamiliar entity and flesh out their story offers fans of old and new the chance to enjoy the journey together. It's a path that previous DC handlers didn't successfully navigate nor choose to do often, so the task at hand for the new heads of the studio will be pivotal. Executing the insertion of new properties into a top-heavy DC universe will allow the studio to take that next step in media, allowing for far more team-ups and through-lines that otherwise never would have existed.

James Gunn's Lineup Points to New Opportunities for Team-Ups and Crossovers

When instilling a plan and a timeline like DC has finally done, it opens up the theories for crossovers and where the through-lines connect. Perhaps more so for fan service, what this allows for is constant engagement with the content that is being put out – something that DC studios have been missing – and a constant news cycle. When Blue Beetle releases this year – Gunn confirmed this would be canon – it’s only natural for fans to start to wonder after news of Booster Gold being a future project, that perhaps the lovable loser from the future could show up in the 2023 film, or that Blue Beetle could pop up in the Booster Gold series.

What Gunn also opened the door for was the through-lines that will not just go from movie to movie or show to show but from movie to show to animated series and even across video games. Why not theorize about a potential Blue Beetle and Booster Gold buddy-cop TV show down the line? While this is just one example of what having a cohesive plan like Gunn laid out can do for a studio, it ultimately benefits everyone involved as it keeps DC at the top of people’s minds.

While there were no details given about where all of these stories will lead to, it’s safe to assume that Gunn and Safran will strategically map out an overarching story for a crossover event after building the foundation of its core characters. Will there be a Batman and Superman team-up? Or how about Supergirl and Superman on the big screen together? There are plenty of options moving forward that should promote cameos and groups fighting a common enemy, both of which have proven essential in generating buzz and interest in the world of superhero media.

DC Is Now Ready to Compete

The battle of superhero movies at the box office has been completely lopsided. It doesn’t take much digging around to realize that just one of the top ten highest-grossing films in the superhero genre belongs to DC (that being Aquaman). It couldn’t have been easy for DC to see some of its biggest properties like Man of Steel and Justice League fail to reach any higher than No. 39 in the box office rankings. That’s why the addition of Gunn and Safran and the overhaul that has already begun to be carried out is imperative for the studios. There’s no reason that DC shouldn’t be contending with more top-ten hits than they currently have, and that’s exactly what Gunn will be setting out to do.

What Gunn’s scheme ultimately shows is that DC Studios has a plan of attack. There’s optimism that if done correctly, Superman can push for the $1 billion club as Aquaman did and that by introducing a new angle in the Batman saga that so, too, can The Brave and the Bold. By installing and publicly announcing the vision that lies ahead, which also contains plenty of room to zig and zag where needed, DC Studios can begin to make the ascent it has longed to achieve and one that has been long overdue. With the freedom that both Gunn, Safran, and the collection of talented individuals they are assembling should be given, the plan that was shared appears to be set up for success; now it falls on those very same creative people and the cast that they pick to take this impressive vision and deliver it in the way it is intended to be.