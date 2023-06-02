As the release date for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom slowly swims towards us, more details are starting to surface regarding the sequel, and the filmmaker behind it just revealed the biggest challenge for the production of the film. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, James Wan spoke about how the current changes to the DCU landscape were a bit hard to keep up with while making the movie, stating that he had to place close attention to what actually would be canon, and what would left in the cutting room floor. Here's what Wan had to say regarding how the DCU changes affected the Aquaman sequel:

I’ve had to make adjustments all along the way. The DCU has been through lots of different versions, and one of the things that was challenging about this film was keeping track of what’s going on. Fortunately, the Aquaman universe is pretty far removed from the rest of the world. We’re going to many different underwater kingdoms that are not necessarily related to what’s happening with the other movies and characters, so we’re stand-alone in that respect. So I can just tell my story on its own without being affected too much, but at the same time, I have to be mindful of what’s been happening.

As the director stated, the fact that Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and the characters that are close to him remain in the ocean helps him to stay away from what's going on with the universe at large. However, with the upcoming reset coming from James Gunn and Peter Safran's vision for the franchise, Wan had to stay on alert to insert any necessary modifications to his narrative. After all, the studio intends to maintain a cohesive structure throughout every upcoming film, television series and video game related to the brand, creating a shared media universe so powerful that it could rival the competition.

In the upcoming sequel, an ancient power will be unleashed in the Kingdom of Atlantis, forcing Arthur to do whatever he can to protect his people. The way the major players of the franchise will be involved in the plot are still being kept safe in a coral reef, but it has been confirmed that Amber Heard and Willem Dafoe will be reprising their roles from the first movie. With James Wan once again sitting on the director's chair, the vision that allowed Aquaman to earn over $1 billion at the worldwide box office will return to take audiences back to the depths of Atlantis.

The Future of the DC Universe

After James Gunn and Peter Safran became to new heads of DC Films, they mentioned how they would work hard at orchestrating a plan that could allow the franchise to follow a structured storyline for the foreseeable future. At the beginning of this year, they revealed the first chapter of this massive narrative, titled "Gods and Monsters". The first movie from the reset that will fly into theatres will be Superman: Legacy, depicting a completely new version of the Man of Steel after almost a decade of Henry Cavill portraying the role.

You can check out Collider's interview with Jason Momoa below: