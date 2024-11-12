Fans were overjoyed to see a new sizzle reel from Warner Bros before The Penguin finale, which essentially gave them a taste of the studio’s upcoming slate, which has cherished titles like The Last of Us Season 2, The White Lotus Season 3, and DC shows like Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2. With eagle-eyed fans noticing Frank Grillo’s look as Rick Flag Sr. in the animated show. Given Grillo is set to take his animated character to live-action in both upcoming Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, fans were curious to know the chronology of the universe and James Gunn set the record straight.

“[Peacemaker 2] is after [Superman] which is after [Creature Commandos],” Gunn wrote on Threads, when a fan asked if Grillo’s black hair indicates Peacemaker season 2 takes place before Creature Commandos. The director further noted that the inconsistency in the animated avatar and Grillo’s live-action version is due to him “simultaneously shooting Tulsa King.”

As per DC’s upcoming schedule, Creature Commandos will kick off the universe on the small screen this December, followed by Superman in theatres in July 2025. The second season of Peacemaker will debut sometime in late 2025 on Max. As Gunn previously revealed, to make the universe more cohesive, the actors will carry on their animated roles to live-action as well, be it movies or shows.

What Do We Know About Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr.?

Gunn previously hinted about the different aspects of Rick Flag that would be seen across the three projects, "This isn't just a good guy, not at all. We see all different sides of his character. He is morally a complex human being." In the comic, Rick Flag Sr is the father of Rick Flag Jr. (previously played in DC by Joel Kinnaman). He has a past as an incredible World War II fighter pilot, and has a history with the Justice Society of America. While details for Grillo’s character are scarce, Gunn revealed he’d be playing the same character in different genres, "The actors have to be able to work within different genres, and that's something Frank's really been good at. He's been really good at the comedy of Creature Commandos and also really good at the drama of Peacemaker and Superman." The animated series also stars the voices of Maria Bakalova, Indira Varma, Zoë Chao, Alan Tudyk, David Harbour, Anya Chalotra, Sean Gunn and Steve Agee.

Creature Commandos will kick start the new DC Universe on December 5. You can know more about the series with our guide here.